Tiffany And Co's Blue Book Launch Brings Out Stars We Love
Style Gallery: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Have The Ultimate Date Night With Tiffany And Co
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Serve Stylish Couples Goals With Tiffany & Co.Held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book April 25 event was a vibe. With their signature style and presence, Gabrielle and Dwyane complemented it. Gabrielle stunned in an effortless, strapless ivory Danielle Frankel gown with a playful twist. The top featured a billowy, bubble-like silhouette that flowed into a fitted skirt. The designer piece was covered in delicate floral detailing. Gabby topped off her look with major Tiffany energy—a bold, diamond pendant necklace, a matching bracelet, and earrings that caught the light with her every step. She kept it cute and classic with brown peep-toe heels and a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle that showed off her signature cheekbones. Dwyane matched her energy. The NBA star rocked a relaxed, tailored, double-breasted grey suit that felt fresh and elevated. His oversized blazer, detailed with a silver pin, and wide-leg trousers brought a modern twist to classic menswear.
Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book Launch Brings Out A-Listers We LoveOutside of the Wades, the night was full of familiar faces. Quinta Brunson, Taylor Russell, Zoey Deutch, and Alicia Keys – who blessed the event with a performance – also celebrated Tiffany and Co.’s big “Sea of Wonder” launch. But when it comes to couples who slay together, Gabrielle and Dwyane made the evening the ultimate date night out. Want to see more of what your favorite celebs wore to the sparkling soirée? Keep scrolling for all the standout looks from the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book event.
1. Gabrielle Union
Let’s hear it for Gabby’s dress again! The dress was simple yet ornate, formal yet fun, and classic yet fashion forward. Gabrielly chose a dress as bold as her personality and she shined like a diamond at the Tiffany & Co. affair because of her stunning choice.
2. Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade slayed with Gabrielle, but also made his own moment on the blue carpet. Following his time in the NBA, Dwyane has took fashion risks and defined his style. We love that for him – and Gabby!
3. Taylor Russell
Taylor Russell gives poised perfection with Tiffany & Co. She posed for cameras in a delicate white gown with neck detailing, an open back, and a dramatic, water-like train.
4. Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys didn’t just stun crowds with her voice, but her fit, too. She wore a tailored, but sexy black and white Givenchy suit with a daring twist – no blouse or shirt underneath. Alicia truly served grown woman energy as only she can.
5. Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson is another star who chose white for her Tiffany’s moment. We are loving the Abbott Elementary creator and star’s simple white gown with white rhinestone details and a deep, open neckline. Quinta’s melanin glowed against the stark white! 10 out of 10!
