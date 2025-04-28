Style Gallery: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Have The Ultimate Date Night With Tiffany And Co

1. Gabrielle Union Source: Getty Let’s hear it for Gabby’s dress again! The dress was simple yet ornate, formal yet fun, and classic yet fashion forward. Gabrielly chose a dress as bold as her personality and she shined like a diamond at the Tiffany & Co. affair because of her stunning choice.

2. Dwyane Wade Source: Getty Dwyane Wade slayed with Gabrielle, but also made his own moment on the blue carpet. Following his time in the NBA, Dwyane has took fashion risks and defined his style. We love that for him – and Gabby!

3. Taylor Russell Source: Getty Taylor Russell gives poised perfection with Tiffany & Co. She posed for cameras in a delicate white gown with neck detailing, an open back, and a dramatic, water-like train.

4. Alicia Keys Source: Getty Alicia Keys didn’t just stun crowds with her voice, but her fit, too. She wore a tailored, but sexy black and white Givenchy suit with a daring twist – no blouse or shirt underneath. Alicia truly served grown woman energy as only she can.