Paris street style is doing what it always does during couture week: making us gag.

Paris Haute Couture Week is happening right now, January 26–29, 2026, and the city is fully in fashion mode. This is the week where designers take things beyond the usual runway, serving bold shapes, sculptural gowns, 3-D details, feathers, crystals, and looks that feel like real art in motion. Houses like Dior, Chanel, Schiaparelli, Giorgio Armani Privé, Valentino, and more are bringing high-fashion fantasy to life, and the street style always rises to meet it.

Paris Haute Couture Week Street Style Is Everything

And the streets of Paris are delivering. We’ve seen fashion girls step out in shimmering black sequins paired with oversized cape energy. It’s giving matrix but glamorously on the runway. Another guest served pure drama in a fitted sequin gown with a textured bubble skirt and a matching structured hat that felt equal parts vintage and futuristic. Sculptural white mini dresses are having a moment too, with sharp, petal-like shapes that look like wearable couture art.

Related Stories Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Accused Her Of Faking Paris Robbery

Men’s style is keeping things sleek and layered, with long dark coats, relaxed tailoring, and quiet luxury accessories. Faux fur, tweed sets, tall boots, and bold beauty moments are everywhere. Paris street style this week is proof that the best looks aren’t only inside the shows. They’re walking right past you on the sidewalk.

Style Gallery: The Best Looks At Paris Couture Fashion Week Aren’t Just On The Runway

As we head toward New York Fashion Week, three weeks away, we’re taking a moment to spotlight the best street style we’ve seen so far. Scroll on for the standout looks lighting up Paris right now.

Gallery: The Best Street Style Looks At Paris Couture Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com