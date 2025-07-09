Street Style: Black Women Understood The Assignment At The Kensington Grey x Essence GU Mixer

The 2025 Essence Festival is a wrap, but content from the weekend is still flowing on social media. Thousands of melanated folk flocked to the beloved city of NOLA to experience the annual cultural event that unites travelistas, influencers, vibe-seekers and beauty aficionados with the brands they love most. This year, Essence’s Girl’s United partnered with Kensington Grey, the premier talent agency for Black digital storytellers, to present a mixer event where guests brought some of the best looks of the festival.
On Saturday, July 5th, tastemakers converged for an afternoon of curated conversation, intentional connection, and content creation featuring J.C. Carter, Scot Louie, and Justine’s Camera Roll. The girls were outside for this one, most of them wearing pristine white ensembles while others rocked bold embroidery, stripes, and other mixtures. Influencers like Gia Peppers, Trell Thomas, and more. And we were on the scene to capture it all. According to the press release, the goal of the event was to “activate a powerful truth: when Black creators are centered, supported, and seen, the results are unforgettable.”
“Black women are forever the blueprint — and at ESSENCE Girls United®, we build for us, by us, because we love us. By joining forces with a visionary agency like Kensington Grey, we’re stepping beyond creating content to cultivate long-lasting legacy, connection, and joy, said Rechelle Dennis, co-founder and brand lead of ESSENCE Girls United®. “Together, we’re designing a new pathway where creativity flourishes, culture leads, and the next generation of storytellers can rise unapologetically.”
Keep scrolling for the fab white looks of the night.
1. Gia PeppersSource:Getty
Gia Peppers attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
2. Richard Seigler-CarterSource:Getty
Richard Seigler-Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
3. Isaiah MikhailSource:Getty
Isaiah Mikhail attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. a
4. Joel BervellSource:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Joel Bervell attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
5. Trell ThomasSource:Getty
Trell Thomas attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
6. Jasmine JenningsSource:Getty
Jasmine Jennings attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
7. Richard Seigler-CarterSource:Getty
Richard Seigler-Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
8. Mia HardenSource:Getty
Mia Harden attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
9. Blaise FfrenchSource:Getty
Blaise Ffrench attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
10. Karmen GoodingSource:Getty
Karmen Gooding attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
11. Jasmine AdetunjiSource:Getty
Jasmine Adetunji attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
12. Erin GarnesSource:Getty
Erin Garnes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
13. Kimberly BizuSource:Getty
Kimberly Bizu attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
14. Carrie SnipesSource:Getty
Carrie Snipes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
15. Kyra Evans-HughesSource:Getty
Kyra Evans-Hughes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
16. Natasha MathurentSource:Getty
Natasha Mathurent attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
17. JC CarterSource:Getty
JC Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
18. Chevanne BrownSource:Getty
Chevanne Brown attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
19. ChanceSource:Getty
Chance attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
