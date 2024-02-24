New Orleans Pelicans Roast Stephen A. Smith For His Comments About Zion Williamson’s Weight

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Screaming Stephen A. Smith isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind when he is dropping takes on his ESPN sports debate show, First Take, or his podcast, The Stephen A. Smtih Show.

His latest hot take about Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson didn’t sit well with the NBA franchise. It resulted in an epic clapback on the team’s official account on X, formerly Twitter.

During Friday’s episode of First Take, Smith let the chopper spray about Williamson, who has been criticized by sports talking heads like the First Take host and others about his lack of focus, mainly regarding his weight.

“It’s not about his game. It’s about how many burgers he’s eating. Whether he is going to be in shape or keep eating McDonald’s… That’s what he has to prove that the chefs don’t love him any longer,” Smith said, talking about the former Duke Blue Devil when talking about teams under the most pressure in the second half of the season.

In response to Smith’s out-of-line comments, the Pelicans shared a video montage of the sports pundit looking mediocre on and off the basketball court and reminding him he averaged 1.5 points a game during his collegiate hooping career at Winston Salem State University.

Of course, nothing gets past Smith, and he had a lot to say to the New Orleans Pelican’s X account.

“LESS!!! Can’t score when you can’t play due to a devastating knee injury. That’s my fact. Now…… what’s y’all excuse for never winning anything??? Can’t wait to see y’all in April. May and June? We won’t even go there! Good Luck! Tell my boys…Coach Green and CJ I’m always rooting for them,” Smith responded.

In a series of follow-up X posts, he continued:

I could zero in but I won’t! I happen to be fans of several players, plus the coach and definitely that city. You play. I’ll be watching. I’m not going anywhere! Good luck!

Oh, by the way……I think y’all already know y’all can’t TALK nearly as much as me. So…..be my guest! I’ve got 24/7…….365 days a year!

We are sure Screaming Stephen will have more to say on First Take and his podcast. Until that day arrives, you can see the reactions to the Pelicans frying him on X in the gallery below.

New Orleans Pelicans Roast Stephen A. Smith For His Comments About Zion Williamson’s Weight was originally published on cassiuslife.com