Star Athletes Who Suffered Achilles Injuries

The Achilles tendon is crucial for explosive actions like running and jumping, which makes it especially vulnerable in elite sports. Even though this tendon is strong, Achilles injuries, most notably ruptures, remain common and often cause major setbacks for professional athletes. Sports such as football, basketball, and tennis demand repeated, high-intensity movements, putting immense stress on the tendon.

The challenges don’t stop at physical healing. Returning from an Achilles rupture also means overcoming mental hurdles and often adapting one’s game. Research shows that athletes typically see a decline in performance after this injury. For example, NFL players often experience less playing time and a dip in production for at least two seasons post-injury, while NBA players see roughly a 30% reduction in minutes played.

A recent example is NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a torn Achilles during the NBA Finals. His injury immediately changed the course of the series and underscored how devastating these injuries can be, even at the highest level and in the season’s most critical moments. Other high-profile cases include Jayson Tatum, Dan Marino, and Kobe Bryant’s Achilles rupture late in his career.

Here are some of the best athletes in major sports who suffered an Achilles tendon tear and their careers afterward.

1. Kobe Bryant (NBA) – One of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe tore his Achilles in 2013 and returned later that year. After tearing his Achilles tendon in 2013, Kobe Bryant showcased remarkable determination to return to the NBA later that year. Though his post-injury years were marked by additional injuries and challenges, Kobe remained a symbol of resilience and dedication. Despite a decline in his physical abilities, he continued to inspire fans with his work ethic and leadership. In his final season (2015-2016), Kobe delivered a legendary farewell performance, scoring 60 points in his last game, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

2. Dan Marino (NFL) – The Hall of Fame quarterback tore his Achilles in 1993 and returned to lead the Miami Dolphins. After tearing his Achilles tendon in 1993, Dan Marino made a remarkable comeback to continue his Hall of Fame NFL career. Known for his quick release and precision passing, Marino returned to lead the Miami Dolphins with his trademark competitiveness and skill. Despite the injury, he remained one of the league’s top quarterbacks, guiding the Dolphins to multiple playoff appearances and solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest passers in NFL history. Marino continued to break records, including becoming the first quarterback to surpass 50,000 career passing yards.

3. Kevin Durant (NBA) – A two-time NBA champion and MVP, Durant tore his Achilles in 2019 and returned to elite form in 2020. Kevin Durant’s career after his 2019 Achilles tendon injury is a testament to his resilience and elite talent. Following the devastating injury during the NBA Finals, Durant missed the entire 2019-2020 season but returned in 2020 with the Brooklyn Nets, quickly reestablishing himself as one of the league’s top players. Despite concerns about his recovery, Durant showcased his scoring brilliance, versatility, and basketball IQ, leading the Nets deep into the playoffs and delivering standout performances, including a historic 49-point triple-double in the 2021 playoffs. He continued to earn All-Star selections and remained a dominant force on the court, proving that his Achilles injury did not diminish his greatness.

4. David Beckham (Soccer) – The global soccer icon tore his Achilles in 2010 but returned to play for the LA Galaxy. David Beckham’s career after his 2010 Achilles tendon injury highlighted his resilience and enduring impact on soccer. The global icon suffered the injury while playing for AC Milan, which ruled him out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. However, Beckham made a determined recovery and returned to play for the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS). Post-injury, he continued to contribute significantly, helping the Galaxy secure back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2011 and 2012. Beckham’s leadership, precision passing, and trademark free kicks remained key elements of his game. After leaving the Galaxy, he had a brief stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2013, where he won a Ligue 1 title before retiring. Beyond the field, Beckham’s influence grew as a global ambassador for soccer, and he later became a co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

5. Jayson Tatum (NBA) – The Celtics’ franchise player battled back from an Achilles injury to remain one of the league’s top talents. Before his Achilles tendon injury, Jayson Tatum had already established himself as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. Drafted third overall by the Boston Celtics in 2017, Tatum made an immediate impact with his scoring ability, polished footwork, and poise beyond his years. In his rookie season, he played a key role in leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals, showcasing his potential on the biggest stage. Over the next few seasons, Tatum continued to develop into a dynamic two-way player, earning his first All-Star selection in 2020. Known for his smooth offensive game and ability to perform in clutch moments, he quickly became the cornerstone of the Celtics’ future. By the time of his injury, Tatum was already recognized as one of the league’s top young talents, with a trajectory pointing toward superstardom.

6. Dominique Wilkins (NBA) – Known as the “Human Highlight Film,” Wilkins tore his Achilles in 1992 and returned to average 29.9 points per game. Dominique Wilkins’ career after his 1992 Achilles tendon injury is one of the most remarkable comeback stories in NBA history. Known as the “Human Highlight Film,” Wilkins returned to the Atlanta Hawks just nine months after the injury and immediately reestablished himself as an elite scorer. In the 1992-1993 season, he averaged an incredible 29.9 points per game, earning an All-Star selection and All-NBA honors. Despite concerns about his explosiveness, Wilkins adapted his game, relying on his skill, shooting, and basketball IQ to remain a dominant force. He continued to play at a high level for several more seasons, including stints with the Clippers, Celtics, Spurs, and overseas in Europe. Wilkins’ post-injury career solidified his legacy as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history

7. Terrell Suggs (NFL) – The Super Bowl-winning linebacker tore his Achilles in 2012 and returned in just six months. Terrell Suggs’ career after his 2012 Achilles tendon injury showcased his resilience and determination as one of the NFL’s premier defensive players. The Super Bowl-winning linebacker made a stunning return to the Baltimore Ravens just six months after the injury, defying expectations. Suggs played a key role in the Ravens’ 2012 season, which culminated in a victory at Super Bowl XLVII. Post-injury, he continued to be a dominant force on defense, earning Pro Bowl selections and solidifying his reputation as a relentless pass rusher and leader. Suggs remained a cornerstone of the Ravens’ defense for several more seasons before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a second Super Bowl in 2020. His ability to return from such a significant injury and maintain a high level of performance cemented his legacy as one of the NFL’s all-time great linebackers.

8. Aaron Rodgers (NFL) – The legendary quarterback tore his Achilles in 2023 and is making a comeback in 2024. Aaron Rodgers’ 2024 season with the New York Jets was a mix of personal resilience and team struggles. Returning from his Achilles tendon injury, Rodgers played all 17 games, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a passer rating of 90.5. Despite his solid individual performance, the Jets finished with a disappointing 5-12 record, ranking third in the AFC East. Rodgers showcased flashes of his elite play, including multiple games with over 300 passing yards, but the team’s overall inconsistency hindered their success. His comeback season highlighted his determination and ability to perform at a high level, even in the face of adversity.

9. DeMarcus Cousins (NBA) – A four-time NBA All-Star, Cousins tore his Achilles in 2018 and returned in 2019. Once a dominant All-Star center, Cousins faced challenges in regaining his pre-injury form. He signed with the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season, contributing solidly and reaching the NBA Finals, though injuries limited his impact. Over the next few years, Cousins played for multiple teams, including the Lakers, Rockets, Clippers, and Nuggets, often in a reduced role. Despite flashes of his former brilliance, injuries and team transitions prevented him from reclaiming his All-Star status. Cousins remained a skilled scorer and passer, adapting his game to fit supporting roles.

10. Chauncey Billups (NBA) – The NBA Finals MVP tore his Achilles in 2012 and returned to play the following year. Chauncey Billups’ career after his 2012 Achilles tendon injury was brief but reflective of his leadership and determination. The injury, which occurred during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, significantly impacted his playing ability. Billups returned to the court the following season, splitting time between the Clippers and later the Detroit Pistons, where he had previously achieved his greatest success. While his on-court production was limited post-injury, Billups continued to provide veteran leadership and a high basketball IQ. His playing career concluded in 2014, but his impact on the game extended beyond his playing days, as he transitioned into coaching and front-office roles. Billups’ post-injury career highlighted his resilience and his enduring influence as a respected figure in basketball.

11. Richard Sherman (NFL) – The All-Pro cornerback tore his Achilles in 2017 and returned to play in 2018. Following the injury, Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, where he quickly reestablished himself as a top cornerback. In 2019, he played a pivotal role in leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl, earning a Pro Bowl selection and proving he could still perform at an elite level. Known for his leadership and savvy play, Sherman adapted his game to rely more on positioning and experience rather than pure athleticism. After leaving the 49ers, he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

12. Damian Lillard (NBA) – The superstar guard, known for his clutch performances, overcame an Achilles injury to continue his dominance. Up to this point in his career, Lillard has been one of the NBA’s most dynamic and clutch players. Known for his deep shooting range, playmaking, and leadership, Lillard spent the majority of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, earning multiple All-Star and All-NBA honors. He became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and was renowned for his ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, earning the nickname “Dame Time.” In 2023, Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, joining forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo to form a championship-contending duo

13. Rudy Gay (NBA) – The versatile forward tore his Achilles in 2017 and returned to play in 2018. After his 2017 Achilles tendon injury, Rudy Gay transitioned into a valuable veteran role, showcasing resilience and adaptability. He signed with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2017-18 season, where he adjusted his game to rely more on skill and experience rather than athleticism. Gay became a reliable contributor off the bench, providing scoring, rebounding, and leadership. Over the next few years, he played for the Utah Jazz and other teams, continuing to serve as a steady presence and mentor for younger players. While his role shifted from a primary scorer to a supporting one, Gay’s ability to adapt and remain effective highlighted his basketball IQ and professionalism.