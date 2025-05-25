Spirit.Ed: We’ve Got Some Cocktails & Brews On Deck For Memorial Day Weekend 2025

Happy Memorial Day Weekend! We’re getting this roundup posted later than we intended, so our apologies. Keep reading and scrolling for all the recipes and selections. I’m getting a later-than-normal start for Memorial Day Weekend due to some unforeseen circumstances, but we’re back on track. In this roundup, I’m focusing on cocktails, which is the primary focus of Spirit.Ed, but also some brews and some ready-to-drink (RTD) options. Related Stories Spirit.Ed: Get Spooky With The Sips With Our Halloween 2025 Drinks Roundup

As I'm writing this particular piece, I'm having a neat pour of Foursquare Distillery 's Doorly's 14, a fantastic aged rum out of Barbados that doesn't fuss with any additional dosing, aka added sugar. I'm trying it out neat to figure out what kind of rum-based cocktail I'll be making. It does make a mean Old Fashioned, especially with chocolate and orange bitters, along with rich demerara simple syrup.Lately, I've been wanting a crisp, cold beer, especially as the days grow longer and the temperatures warm ever so slightly. It's been a bit cool in the mid-Atlantic for this time of year, but that won't stop the festivities for many, including me. For now, enjoy this selection of cocktails, beers, and more. We thank all of our armed forces veterans for their service. Have a happy Memorial Day Weekend. — Photo: DekiArt / Getty

1. Botanical 75 Source: Ketel One Ingredients:

0.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

0.3 oz Rose syrup

Top with Sparkling Rosé

Garnish: Grapefruit peel



Method:

Combine Ketel One Botanical, lemon juice, and rose syrup in a cocktail shaker with good quality ice cubes. Shake and fine strain into a flute glass. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

2. Cristalino Martini Source: Milagro Tequila Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Cristalino Añejo

1 part dry vermouth

Bar spoon of Cointreau

Grapefruit peel to garnish Method: Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir. Strain into martini glass and garnish with grapefruit peel.

3. Elysian Brewing Lemon Daydream Blonde Ale Source: Elysian Brewing Elysian Brewing is one of my favorite beer brands, and when I reach for a cold one, it’s usually one of their delightfully hoppy pale ales. For the summer, Elysian is rolling out an easy-drinking blonde ale under the name Lemon Daydream that we’ll be trying out soon. Learn more here.

4. Espresso Martini (Lavazza) Source: Lavazza Ingredients: 1 fl oz Lavazza coffee

1 fl oz vodka

1 fl oz coffee liquor

6 ice cubes

1 teaspoon sugar Method:

STEP 1 – Make the sugar syrup by placing the caster sugar in a small pan over a medium heat and pouring in 50ml water, stir and bring to the boil. STEP 2 (Optional) – Place a few ice cubes in the glass for a few minutes while you prepare the drink and then discard before pouring the drink. STEP 3 – Once the sugar syrup is cool, pour 1 tbsp. into the shaker along with the ice, vodka, coffee liqueur and coffee.Shake until the outside of the shaker feels icy cold. STEP 4 – Strain into the chilled glasses and garnish.

5. Grapefruit Refresher Source: Teeling Ingredients: 1 ½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Martini Riserva (aperol)

½ oz Simple Syrup

1 dash of Orange Bitters Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled and fine strain in a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

6. Green Tea Jubilee Source: Hendrick's Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Oasium

2 parts chilled green tea

¾ part lemon juice

¾ part simple syrup

2 dashes cardamom bitters

1 ½ parts / top sparkling water

Cucumber slice and lemon wheel for garnish Method: Build in a teapot over ice and garnish with a slice of cucumber and a lemon wheel.

7. Honey Lemonade (Tullamore D.E.W.) Source: Tullamore D.E.W. Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Tullamore D.E.W. Honey

3 parts lemonade

Squeeze of fresh lemon

Top with club soda Method: Combine all ingredients. Stir and pour.

8. Joe Rickey Source: Angel's Envy 2 oz ANGEL’S ENVY Bourbon finished in port wine barrels

0.5 oz lime

4 oz chilled club soda Method: Squeeze the lime half into a tall highball glass and drop into the glass. Add ANGEL’S ENVY and chilled soda. Top with ice, stir well, and enjoy.

9. Lone River Variety Pack Source: Lone Rive Hard seltzers are a winner when it’s warm out, and Lone River has a variety of flavors for the occasion. The Lemonade Splash variety pack is a good place to start for those curious to try out these crushable and low-calorie sips. Learn more here.

10. Mary Queen of Spritz Source: Aberfeldy 1 oz ABERFELDY 12

1 oz Noilly Prat Dry

.25 oz St-Germain

2 dashes Peychaud’s

2 dashes Absinthe

Top M&R Prosecco Method: Build ingredients (with exception of prosecco) in chilled highball glass over ice. Top with prosecco and stir. Garnish with expressed lemon peel.

11. Pear-adise Found Source: Grey Goose 2 oz Grey Goose La Poire Flavored Vodka

1 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Light Agave

French Sea Salt

Tarragon or Thyme Method: Rim half of a rocks glass with sea salt. Combine the liquid ingredients, shake, then strain over fresh ice in the glass. Garnish with your herb of choice — tarragon and thyme both work well.

12. Pineapple Margarita Source: 1800 Tequila 1.5oz 1800 Blanco

1oz Pineapple Juice

.75oz Lime Juice

.75oz Jalapeño Simple Syrup

Dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish with Pineapple Frond Shake all ingredients and strain over fresh ice into rocks glass. Garnish with 2 manicured pineapple fronds.

13. Playa Vibe Colada (Mocktail) Source: CELSIUS (Created in partnership with Ninja Kitchen) Ingredients: 1 can CELSIUS Playa Vibe

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup coconut cream Blend for a frozen treat or serve over ice. Garnish with a cherry and pineapple slice—and enjoy!

14. Pomegranate Lemonade Source: D’USSÉ 1.5 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3 oz Lemonade

1 oz Pomegranate Juice



Method: Build a high ball with ice. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and rosemary sprig.

15. Salted Honey Old Fashioned Source: Monkey Shoulder Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

½ part honey syrup

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 strip orange peel Method: Combine ice and ingredients in mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel.

16. Solera Negroni Source: Glenfiddich Ingredients:

2 Parts Glenfiddich Solera 15 Year Old

1 Part Campari

1 Part Sweet Vermouth Method: Add a 2-inch ice cube to a rocks glass and set aside. In a mixing glass, combine Glenfiddich Solera 15 Year Old, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Stir over ice until well chilled, to enhance the whisky’s silky smooth taste. Strain into the prepared glass and garnish with an orange twist.

17. Smirnoff ICE Sunny Days Variety Pack Source: Smirnoff ICE Smirnoff ICE got into the ready-to-drink (RTD) game a bit ago, and now they’re back with their Sunny Days variety pack. This is another one we’ll be trying out soon. Learn more here.

18. Sparkling Lemon Source: Bombay Sapphire 1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

3 oz Lemonade

3 oz Club Soda

Fresh Lemon Method: Build in balloon glass full of ice then garnish with a lemon twist from a fresh lemon.

19. Spicy Lime Margarita Source: Cutwater Ingredients: 1 can Cutwater Lime Margarita

3-4 slices of red pepper, muddled

Tajín for the rim

Dehydrated lime wheel To Make: Rim a glass with lime juice and dip it in Tajín. Muddle the red pepper slices in the glass, add ice, and pour in the Lime Margarita. Garnish with a pepper slice and a dehydrated lime wheel.

20. Spicy Palmer Source: Reyka Vodka Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Reyka Vodka

1 part Ancho Reyes

¾ part Fresh Lemon Juice

6 parts Unsweetened Iced Tea Method: Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Shake and serve in Collins or Footed Pilsner glass and garnish with a lemon wheel.

21. Strawberry Smash Source: Dewar's 1.5 oz Dewar’s 12 Year Old Scotch Whisky

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

Soda Water

2 Strawberries, Quartered Method: Muddle strawberries in bottom of shaker. Add scotch whisky, simple syrup, And Lemon Juice. Shake And Strain Over Fresh Ice In Glass. Top With Soda Water.

22. Summer Splash Source: Bacardi 1.5 oz BACARDÍ Lime Flavored Rum

1.5 oz Lemonade

1.5 oz Lemon-Lime Soda or Club Soda Method: Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour and gently stir in all ingredients. Garnish with a lime wedge.

23. Sunbeam Fizz Source: Astral Tequila Ingredients: 1.5oz Astral Tequila Reposado

3oz Lemonade

1oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Top with Club Soda

Glassware: Highball Glass Garnish: Chili Lime Seasoning + Grapefruit Wedge Preparation: Add Astral Tequila Reposado, lemonade, and ruby red grapefruit juice to an ice-filled highball glass. Stir, top with club soda, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge topped with chili lime seasoning.

24. Super Citrus Margarita Source: Marcado 28 Ingredients: 3 oz Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila

2 oz Triple Sec

2 oz fresh orange juice

2 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz fresh lemon juice

Dash of citrus bitters

Agave syrup (for rim)

Ground dried hibiscus flower (for rim)

Black lava salt (for rim)

Garnish: Orange, lemon, and lime “Volt” decorative slices



Instructions:

Rim a cocktail glass with agave syrup, then dip into a blend of ground hibiscus flower and black lava salt. Fill the glass with ice. In a shaker filled with ice, combine tequila, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice, lemon juice, and a dash of citrus bitters. Shake vigorously. Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with orange, lemon, and lime “Volt” slice for a vibrant finish.