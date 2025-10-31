Spirit.Ed: Get Spooky With The Sips With Our Halloween 2025 Drinks Roundup

Halloween is here, and like we’re known to do around these parts, we’ve got a nice collection of cocktails and other beverages for the long and spooky weekend. For this year’s roundup, we’ve got some wines, beer, and mocktails for the Halloween festivities for our more seasoned trick-or-treaters.

Among the door-to-door jaunts for thrills or sweets and the revelry sure to ensue, Halloween isn’t as scary as some might try to make it seem. Now, it’s become a time where family and friends gather, and some love to host parties for the grownups once their little ones have tallied their evening haul and doze off to dreamland.

For this year’s roundup, we’ve got the usual emphasis on cocktails, as is the Spirit.Ed way, along with one of our favorite beer brands. This year, we also included a drink that uses a hemp-derived cannabis beverage, something we usually don’t feature on this side.

Thanks to all of the brands and agencies who helped us craft this roundup. Be sure to check us out near the end of November for our Thanksgiving drinks roundup, and we’ll end 2025 with another pair of roundups as well.

Happy Halloween to all!

Photo: Getty

1. Black Magic Marg Source:Nowadays 1 1/2 oz Nowadays

1 1/2 oz tart cherry juice

1/2 oz lime juice

1 tsp activated charcoal *This is a drink to be shaken with and served over ice. 2. Casa Crazy Eyes Source:Casamigos Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz. Lychee Liqueur

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

4 Basil Leaves

½ Thick Rim Black Lava Salt/Sugar 2:1 Ratio Garnish 2 Lychee Balls stuffed with Luxardo Cherries through Skewer and Luxardo Cherry Juice Drizzle Over Each “Eye” Instructions:

Wet ½ rim of a glass with lime wheel or wedge and dip into salt/sugar mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle basil. Add ice, shake vigorously, fine strain into rimmed martini glass and garnish. 3. CELSIUS Shirley Temple Source:CELSIUS (Mocktail) Ingredients:

CELSIUS Sparkling Lemon Lime

1 splash of grenadine

1 splash of lime juice

Cherry garnish *This drink should be built layer by layer over ice in a highball glass. 4. Chocolate-Espresso Mezcal Martini Source:Gracias a Dios

1 ½ oz

½ oz Agave syrup

1 shot Double Espresso

⅓ oz Homemade bitter allspice

1 pinch of salt

2 tbs Grated bitter chocolate Ingredients:1 ½ oz Gracias a Dios Mezcal Espadín½ oz Agave syrup1 shot Double Espresso⅓ oz Homemade bitter allspice1 pinch of salt2 tbs Grated bitter chocolate Method: Pour all the ingredients into a shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Serve over a previously cold glass. 5. Cold Comfort Source:Crystal Head Vodka Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka

1 oz. Dark Rum

4 oz. Apple Cider

1 Cinnamon Stick Method: In a cocktail shaker add Crystal Head Vodka, dark rum and apple cider with ice. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, finely grated cinnamon and thinly sliced apple. 6. Death Bed of Rosé Source:Hampton Water INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ oz Hampton Water Rosé

Rosé-Grape Shrub*

1 ½ oz Gin

½ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Elderflower Liqueur



For the Rosé-Grape Shrub:

16 oz Hampton Water

8 oz Grapes

8 oz Honey

2 oz Apple Cider Vinegar



DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled glass with fresh ice. Garnish with additional jalapeño slices and fresh watermelon (optional). To Make the Rosé-Grape Shrub:

Wash and chop the grapes into small pieces. You can remove the seeds if you prefer, but this is not necessary. Place the chopped grapes into the sterilized jar, along with the honey. In a separate bowl, mix together the Hampton Water and the apple cider vinegar. Pour this mixture over the grapes and honey in the jar. Tightly seal the jar and shake well to combine all of the ingredients. Place the jar in the refrigerator and let it sit for at least 24 hours, or up to a week. The longer it sits, the more flavorful the shrub will become. After the desired amount of time has passed, strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove the solids. Discard the solids and transfer the shrub to a clean jar or bottle. 7. Dragon Fire Sparkling Wines Source:Dragon Fire Sparkling Wines Dragon Fire Sparkling Wines is a brand that’s new to us, but has the potential to be a standout at your next gathering. With an LED light at the base and edible glitter in its Moscato-based wine, Dragon Fire Sparkling Wines takes the word sparkling seriously. Learn more here. 8. El Diablo (Partida) Source:Partida Ingredients:

1.5 oz Partida Reposado Tequila

0.5 oz Crème De Cassis

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

4 oz Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lime Wedge Method: In a shaker filled with ice, pour the tequila and lime juice. Shake and strain into a highball glass with ice. Pour the ginger beer and top with crème de cassis. Garnish with lime wedge. 9. Elysian Brewing Pumpkin Patch Source:Elysian Brewing Elysian Brewing is one of our favorite beer brands, and annually, the Seattle-based brand rolls out its tasty Pumpkin Patch collection. The seasonal Night Owl is the brand’s pumpkin ale, and the two limited-release beers, Punkuccino, a coffee pumpkin ale, and Great Pumpkin, an imperial pumpkin ale, make up the slate of the collection. Learn more here. 10. Halloween White Russian Source:Nikki Karageorgos (@nikki.sips) Ingredients:

1 can Cutwater White Russian

1 large spoonful of peanut butter

1 oz dark chocolate syrup

Double shot of freshly brewed decaf espresso

2 marshmallows Method:

Brew a double shot of decaf espresso and add in one large spoonful of peanut butter, stir until melted. Add dark chocolate syrup, and half a can of Cutwater White Russian. Shake vigorously with ice and strain into a martini glass. Melt your marshmallows in a microwave safe bowl for 30 seconds. Using gloves, carefully stretch and spread the marshmallow over half the glass for a webbing effect. 11. Jack The Ripper Source:Bauchant Ingredients:

1 oz Vodka

0.5 oz Raw carrot juice

0.5 oz Bauchant orange liqueur

Garnish: lemon twist Method: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a shot glass. Garnish with a lemon twist. 12. Kim Crawford Chai Tea-Ser Source:Kim Crawford Wines INGREDIENTS:

2 Tbsp loose chai tea

1 cup hot water

¼ cup Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

1 Tbsp sugar

Star anise for garnish INSTRUCTIONS:

Place chai in a tea bag or tea infuser. Steep tea in hot water for 10 minutes. Mix Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc with sugar. Combine tea and wine mixture. Garnish with star anise. 13. Kraken Bones Punch Source:Kraken

2 oz

3 oz Pineapple Juice

Splash of Grenadine

Garnish: Bone shaped candies Ingredients:2 oz Kraken Black Spiced Rum3 oz Pineapple JuiceSplash of GrenadineGarnish: Bone shaped candies Directions: Combine all ingredients over ice in a shaker. Dump into glass and garnish with cherry and bone-shaped candies. 14. LALO’s Midnight Ritual Source:LALO Ingredients:

1.5 oz LALO Tequila

.5 oz Cointreau

.5 oz maple syrup

1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

1 dash orange bitters (optional)

1 teaspoon activated charcoal Method: Rim glass with black salt. Add LALO, Cointreau, lime juice, orange bitters and maple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Open up the capsule and add in charcoal powder to the shaker. Shake and strain into a glass over ice. 15. Late Night Margarita Source:Fluère (Alcohol-free)

60 ml

20 ml Fresh Lime Juice

10 ml Simple Syrup

20 ml Bols Triple Sec Liqueur Ingredients:60 ml Fluère Smoked Agave20 ml Fresh Lime Juice10 ml Simple Syrup20 ml Bols Triple Sec Liqueur Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel Method: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel. 16. Mi CAMPO El Diablo Source:Mi Campo INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ oz Mi CAMPO Reposado

½ oz Crème de Cassis

½ oz Lime Juice

Ginger Beer INSTRUCTIONS:

Add all ingredients except for the ginger beer to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until the shaker becomes frosty. Strain into a Collins glass with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with seasonal berries. 17. Midnight Martini Source:Baileys

2 oz

1 oz

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

⅛ tsp Activated Charcoal Powder

1 Melted Marshmallow Ingredients:2 oz Baileys Chocolate Liqueur1 oz Ketel One Vodka0.5 oz Simple Syrup⅛ tsp Activated Charcoal Powder1 Melted Marshmallow Method:

In a cocktail shaker, shake Baileys Chocolate Liqueur, vodka, simple syrup and activated charcoal powder with ice. Fine strain into a martini glass. Garnish with melted marshmallow. 18. Orange Scream-sicle Cocktail Source:Vita Coco Treats

2oz of coconut or vanilla vodka

1oz

.5oz of lime juice

.5oz of white chocolate liqueur Ingredients:2oz of coconut or vanilla vodka1oz Orange & Creme Vita Coco Treats .5oz of lime juice.5oz of white chocolate liqueur Instructions:

Add all ingredients together. Shake and strain. 19. Peach Tea Tequila Spritz Source:GORGIE Ingredients

Fresh peach slices

½ oz lemon juice

Top with 2 oz tequilaFresh peach slices½ oz lemon juiceTop with GORGIE Sparkling Peach Tea Mix It Up

Add peaches, tequila and lemon juice to a shaker and muddle. Add ice and shake until chilled. Top with Gorgie and stir to combine. Garnish with a peach slice and fresh thyme. 20. Pumpkin Spice & Everything on Ice Source:Broken Shed Vodka Cocktail created by Tom Levron Ingredients:

1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka

1 oz pumpkin maple coffee syrup

Garnish: 1 star anise pod

Pumpkin Maple Coffee Syrup Mix equal parts cold coffee, maple syrup and pumpkin purée. Directions

Stir everything over ice, then double strain into a double rocks glass over 1 large ice cube. Garnish with a star anise pod. 21. Solsticio Source:Mezcal UNIÓN Uno INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

1 oz Feijoa Extract

0.25 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Butterfly Pea Tea

2 dashes Orange Bitters GARNISH:

Orange wedge GLASSWARE:

Rocks Glass DIRECTIONS:

Mix ingredients together and pour over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wedge. 22. Spooky Spritz Source:NOLET’S Ingredients:

1 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin

1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

0.25 oz Blood Orange Liqueur

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Splash of Agave Nectar (to taste) Method:

Assemble in a wine glass or balloon over ice, stir, and top with a splash of Ginger Beer. 23. Spooky and Tasty Source:Cointreau

0.5 oz Cointreau

1 oz

4 dashes Aromatic bitters

1 top Cola foam Ingredients:0.5 oz Cointreau1 oz Mount Gay dark rum4 dashes Aromatic bitters1 top Cola foam Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a glass. Stir briefly. Top with foam. 24. The Rémy Espresso Source:Remy Martin

50 ml

30 ml Espresso

15 ml Coffee liqueur

15 ml Simple syrup Ingredients:50 ml Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal30 ml Espresso15 ml Coffee liqueur15 ml Simple syrup How-To:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain twice. Serve in a classic coupe or martini glass. Garnish with espresso beans. 25. The Scream Queen Source:Hendrick's Created by Liz Pearce, Hendrick’s Gin Central US Ambassador Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hendricks Original Gin

¼ part Midori melon liqueur

¼ part Chareau aloe liqueur

1 part fresh lime juice

¾ part pineapple gomme

Pinch of salt

Cucumber “broom” for garnish Method: Shake heartily over ice, double strain into a chilled cocktail glass or goblet, garnish wildly with magical floating stars or a cucumber broom. The sweet and sour contrast pairs perfectly with Hendrick’s signature cucumber and rose infusions, and is a guaranteed delight. 26. Wicked Potion Source:Middle West Spirits Ingredients:

1.5 oz Middle West Spirits Vim & Petal Gin

0.5 oz crème de violette

0.5 oz Genepy

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz Butterfly pea flower infused Simple Syrup

1 dash lavender bitters (optional) Method:Combine gin/vodka, crème de violette, chartreuse, lemon, honey syrup, and bitters in a shaker with ice. Shake hard until chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe with an optional purple sugar rim. Garnish: Wheat sprig & Dehydrated Lemon. Optional: touch of edible shimmer for magical effect.