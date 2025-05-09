Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Cocktails, Bottles & More For Mother’s Day 2025

Mother’s Day will be a festive one for many as we gather to celebrate our mothers or mother figures, hopefully giving back some of the love they selflessly give to their families and loved ones. For the Mom who likes a good cocktail, we’ve got you covered in this roundup. We also added some bottle gifting options, canned cocktails, a handful of wines, and more. Related Stories KJ Smith And Skyh Black Are Expecting Their First Baby – And Sis Is Glowing!

Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Actually Useful

Check Out These Women-Owned Cannabis & CBD Brands For Mother’s Day 2025 Mother’s Day will be here this Sunday (May 11), and we’re certain that Mom will have a day of rest, relaxation, and quiet time. If the Mom in your life is the type who likes a good adult beverage or tasty mocktails, we’ve got some choices for you below.Mother’s Day will be a festive one for many as we gather to celebrate our mothers or mother figures, hopefully giving back some of the love they selflessly give to their families and loved ones. For the Mom who likes a good cocktail, we’ve got you covered in this roundup. We also added some bottle gifting options, canned cocktails, a handful of wines, and more.For the Mom who likes a nice drink but wants to avoid booze, we included a few alcohol-free options in the mix and want to expand on that in future roundups. May the mothers in your lives have a beautiful and happy Mother’s Day. — Photo: AzmanJaka / Getty

1. 90+ Cellars Sparkling Rose Source: 90+ Cellars Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Made in the South of France, the new 90+ Cellars Alcohol-Removed Bubbly Rosé brings real wine flavor without the alcohol. This dealcoholized sparkling wine is made at a 4th-generation family winery that has been pioneering the non-alcohol movement for over 20 years. This non-alcoholic wine is traditionally made, and then the alcohol is removed through reverse osmosis, which preserves the aromas and flavors. Get it here.

2. A Hint of Spice in Manhattan Source: The Balvenie Ingredients:

2 Parts The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old

2 Parts Fresh Pressed Strawberry Juice

1 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Part Simple Syrup

Fresh Mint (as much as you please) Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and clap mint before adding it in. Add ice and shake hard for 7 seconds, then strain into glass over fresh ice. Top with soda water as desired for a spritz, garnish with fresh mint sprig, lemon slice & edible flowers as desired.

3. Box of Chocolates Old Fashioned Source: Cedar Ridge 2 oz Cedar Ridge Port Cask Finished Bourbon

.5 oz Demerara simple syrup

2 dashes chocolate bitters Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass over a king cube. Stir. Rub orange peel around the inside of the glass. Garnish with orange peel and bada bing cherry.

4. Chicken Cock Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey Source: Chicken Cock Whiskey Matured to the peak of perfection, Chicken Cock Whiskey’s Small Batch Bourbon explores the nuanced flavors in our Kentucky Straight Bourbon by combining a truly small number of casks. Get it here.

5. Cincoro Spritz Source: Cincoro Ingredients

1.5 oz. Cincoro Blanco

1.5 oz. Aperol

1.5 oz. Prosecco (or other dry sparkling wine)

1 oz. Soda Water

Glass & Garnish

Orange peel Method:

Build over a large ice sphere in a White Wine glass. Stir for a few seconds to ensure the ingredients are well mixed together.

6. Courtside Collins (The Botanist) Source: The Botanist Ingredients:

2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

1 oz fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

2 oz soda water

Lemon wheel & fresh mint for garnish Instructions:

Combine The Botanist, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and simple syrup into a shaker with ice. Shake well and pour into a highball glass. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon wheel and fresh mint and enjoy sipping courtside.

7. Disaronno Velvet Source: Disaronno Disaronno Velvet liqueur masterfully and harmoniously mixes the distinctive imprinting of Disaronno Originale with velvety notes and unexpected nuances. Incredibly smooth, to be enjoyed over ice, a true tasting experience that enhances its unique and fresh taste. Get it here.

8. FLUÈRE Raspberry Blend Source: FLUÈRE FLUÈRE is an alcohol-free pink gin alternative. It bursts with botanicals that issue a complex yet balanced taste combined with fresh distilled raspberries that give a fresh, smooth, and slightly sweet nose followed with a unique afterbite that normally only alcoholic drinks have. It is well balanced with fresh raspberries, coriander, juniper, lavender, and lime peel that will give you a complex but well-balanced taste. Get it here.

9. Golden Hour Source: Astral Tequila Ingredients:

1.5oz Astral Tequila Añejo

0.5oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

0.5oz Hot Honey

0.25oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge Preparation: Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and enjoy.

10. Grapefruit Refresher Source: Teeling Ingredients:

1½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Martini Riserva (aperol)

½ oz Simple Syrup

1 oz of Orange Bitters Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled and fine strain in a Rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

11. Hampton Water Bubbly Source: Hampton Water Grape blend: 47% Pinot Noir, 30% Grenache, and 23% Chardonnay

Winemaker: Gérard Bertrand

Region: South of France, Languedoc-Roussillon

Fermentation: Charmat method

Alcohol: 13% by Vol

Residual Sugar: 4.7g/L; Extra Brut Grab a bottle here.

12. Hugo Spritz (Josh Cellars) Source: Josh Cellars Ingredients:

4 oz. Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling

.5 oz. Elderflower Syrup

1 oz. Seltzer

3-4 mint sprigs

1 Lemon Slice and a few cranberries for garnish Directions:

Strip the leaves off one mint sprig. Lightly slap the leaves in the palm of your hand to release the oils, then add to a glass. Fill the glass with ice, then add in the Elderflower Syrup, chilled Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling and seltzer. Stir to combine. Garnish with lemon, cranberries and mint.

13. Koloa Kaua'i Cacao Rum Source: Koloa Kaua'i Koloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum offers a delightful alternative to a box of chocolates for your loved ones this year. The Hawaii rum is made from pure cane sugar, distilled in an impressive vintage 1,210-gallon, steam-powered copper pot still and cut with filtered water from the ancient Mount Waiʻaleʻale. It is infused with roasted cacao nibs sourced locally from Lydgate Farms, a fifth-generation family-owned chocolate farm on Kauai. Get it here.

14. Lalo Tequila Source: Lalo Tequila Learn more here.

15. Minute Maid Spiked Vodka Lemonades Source: Minute Maid Spiked Learn more here.

16. NUVO Sparkling Liqueur Source: NUVO NUVO is the world’s first sparkling liqueur. Crafted with ultra-premium French vodka a touch of delicate sparkling white wine, and infused with our proprietary blend of fruit nectars. Get it here.

17. Old Elk Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon Source: Old Elk Old Elk Distillery is proud to showcase the progression of the Slow Cut Blended Straight Bourbon with the evolution of the spirit. Old Elk starts with a foundation of their award-winning custom high-malt straight bourbon mash bill that is aged from 4 – 7 years, and blends with Old Elk select straight bourbons to create an approachable, unique, and traditional bourbon perfect for cocktails and whiskey enthusiasts nationwide. Get it here.

18. Oasium Spritz Source: Hendrick's Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s OASIUM

½ part Aperol

¾ part lime juice

¾ part simple syrup

1 part sparkling wine

1 part club soda

Cucumber ribbon, orange slice and mint sprig for garnish Method: Build in a wine glass with ice, garnish with cucumber, orange and mint.

19. Pineapple Skies Source: Broken Shed Vodka Ingredients:

1 oz Broken Shed Vodka

2.5 oz pineapple juice

0.25 oz vanilla bean

infused grenadine

Garnish: 1 brûléed pineapple chunk Directions:

Shake the Broken Shed Vodka and pineapple juice with ice, then double-strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Slowly pour the vanilla bean-infused grenadine around the inside edge of the glass. Garnish with a brûléed pineapple chunk.

20. SipMARGs Source: SipMARGs Learn more here.

21. Glenfiddich Solera Negroni Source: Ellie Baygulov Created By Glenfiddich’s Manager of Brand Advocacy USA Sebastien Derbomez Ingredients:

2 Parts Glenfiddich Solera 15 Year Old

1 Part Campari

1 Part Sweet Vermouth Method:

Add a 2-inch ice cube to a rocks glass and set aside. In a mixing glass, combine Glenfiddich Solera 15 Year Old, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Stir over ice until well chilled, to enhance the whisky’s silky smooth taste. Strain into the prepared glass and garnish with an orange twist.

22. Spicy Bee's Knees Source: Cheeky Cocktail Co. Ingredients:

2oz Gin

.75 oz Cheeky 100% Lemon Juice

.5 oz Cheeky Habanero Hot Honey Syrup



Method:

Add ingredients into a mixing tin and fill with ice. Shake 10-15 seconds and strain into an up glass. Garnish with a lemon twist and enjoy!

23. Spicy Snapper Source: Still G.I.N. INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Still G.I.N.

4 oz bloody mary mix

Optional: ½ oz Worcestershire Sauce, ½ oz fresh lemon juice, ¼ oz pickle juice or pickle bitters, 1-2 TB of fresh horseradish, 2-6 dashes of hot sauce, celery salt, and pepper METHOD:

Rub the rim glass with lemon, then roll over a plate of celery salt, coating evenly. Combine all ingredients in a glass with ice and stir. Garnish with celery stalk and remaining garnishes.

24. Tequila Partida Reposado Source: Tequila Partida Natural and beautiful light amber color with golden tones, transparent and clean, brilliant and full bodied. Notable aromas of vanilla, cooked agave, caramel, butter, bourbon, hazelnut and almond. These aromas are confirmed in the mouth. This amazing Reposado is the result of a great base of Tequila Blanco, the right cask selection and the perfect age timing. Partida is an additive-free tequila. Get it here.