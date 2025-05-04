Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our 2025 Cinco De Mayo Roundup

Cinco de Mayo (May 5) is here, and per usual, many bars and those in the United States use this day to celebrate Mexican heritage, cuisine, and, of course, agave-based spirits. For this year’s roundup, SPIRIT.ED is hoghloghing the cocktails for the Mexican holiday, including a booze-free option. I’ll keep it level with you, SPIRIT.ED readers. I almost didn’t make this roundup for various reasons. Chief among them is the fact that Americans should really learn the real history of Cinco de Mayo and realize it’s something that’s not even widely celebrated in Mexico. Further, I’ve been to Cinco de Mayo gatherings in the States over the years, replete with all kinds of stereotypes against Mexican people. Related Stories Fragile Masculinity: MAGA Loses It Over Pink J. Crew Sweater

Here is what I wrote about the history of Cinco de Mayo last year:Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be a centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is people not of Mexican descent putting on outfits connected to the country's culture yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn't widely celebrated in Mexico.The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced military might of the French soldiers, giving them a boost in morale. Military leaders in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867. However, our Mexican brothers and sisters do like a good drink, and you can go out and enjoy one without wearing a dollar store sombrero or donning a mustache, so that's what I'm concentrating on. Because I've been having some long weekends due to the gig, I'm going to take it easy, hence why I also included a mocktail in this roundup for those of us looking to still celebrate but without the buzz. The roundup is centered strictly on agave-based cocktails. I am aware that there are Cinco de Mayo-inspired drinks featuring other spirits, but I wanted to keep things as close to traditional as possible. While there are margaritas in the mix, we've got some other agave spirit-based drinks listed to. Enjoy this latest Cinco de Mayo roundup, and enjoy your drinks sensibly. —

1. Avocado Margarita Source: Cazadores Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Agave Syrup

1 Quarter of Avocado

1 Sprig of Cilantro

1 Slice of Roasted Jalapeño Method: Muddle avocado, cilantro and jalapeño in a mixing glass. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, then shake and serve over the rocks.

2. Casa Refresher Source: Casamigos Recipe:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Cristalino Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Watermelon Juice or 4-5 Fresh Watermelon Chunks (1”)

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

8-10 Mint Leaves

4 Dashes Peychaud’s® Bitters

Garnish Mint Sprig and Watermelon Chunk Through Skewer Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously, and fine strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

3. Cold Brew Margarita Source: Cointreau Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee

0.5 oz of Oat Milk Directions:

Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish with espresso beans.

4. Henny-Rita Source: Hennessy Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz orange liqueur

.25 oz Agave syrup Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into glass with ice

Optional: 2 dashes of Angostura bitters.

5. La Fresa Source: Ghost Tequila 2 oz Ghost Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

1oz strawberry infused simple syrup

topped with Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lime wheel Directions:

Measure and pour all ingredients in a copper mule mug filled with ice. Stir gently. Garnish with lime wheel.

6. Loba Azul Source: Hpnotiq Directons:

1.5 oz Hpnotiq

1 oz Lunazul Blanco

0.5 oz lime juice

0.5 oz agave syrup (10:1 agave to water)

5 jalapeno slices

Glassware: Double Rocks Directions: In a mixing glass, muddle jalapeño with lime juice. Add the remaining ingredients. Shake until well chilled. Fill a Collins glass with ice, and double-strain the cocktail into the glass.

7. Margarita by Mi CAMPO Source: Mi Campo INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Tequila Mi CAMPO Blanco​

½ oz Orange Liqueur​

½ oz Agave Nectar​

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice INSTRUCTIONS:

Measure all ingredients and combine in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and then strain over fresh ice in a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

8. Mock-a-Rita Magic Source: HOPWTR Ingredients:

3oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

1/2 oz Agave Syrup

1/4 oz Sweetened Ginger Juice

3 Drops Liquid Chlorophyll (optional)

Lime HOPWTR Method: Add all ingredients except for the Lime HOPWTR to a tin shaker with ice. Shake with ice until cold and strain into a glass over ice. Top with Lime HOPWTR, garnish with a lime wheel + mint. Enjoy!

9. Paloma Viejo Source: mezcal union Ingredients:

1.25 oz Mezcal Unión El Viejo

2 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

3 drops Saline Solution (see below for preparation)*

1-2 dashes Firewater Tincture (optional)

Top with: 1-2oz Fever Club Soda Preparation:

Shake: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Strain: Fine strain into a Collins glass with ice. Top & Garnish: Top with Fever Tree Club Soda Water and garnish with bruleed grapefruit (brulee with brown sugar on top of a half-moon grapefruit slice)



*Saline Solution: 20 grams of salt

80 grams of water Preparation:

Measure Salt: Weigh out 20 grams of salt using a digital scale.

Measure Water: Weigh out 80 grams of water.

Mix: Combine the salt and water in the mixing container and stir until the salt is completely dissolved.

10. Passion Margarita Source: Cincoro RECIPE:

2oz Cincoro Blanco

.75oz Passion Fruit Liqueur

.5oz Muddled Jalapenos

.5oz fresh lime

.25oz Agave METHOD: Combine, shake and strain over ice

GARNISH: dehydrated lime and tajin rim

11. Piña Highball Source: Wild Common Ingredients:

2 oz Wild Common Tequila Blanco

1.5 oz pineapple juice (Dole canned works best)

0.5 oz Lime juice

0.5 oz agave sweetener

2 oz dashes orange bitters

Soda water Preparation:

Fill highball glass with ice. Combine Tequila, pineapple juice and lime juice stir. Top with soda water.

12. Ranch Water Source: Cantera Negra Ingredients:

2.5 parts Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

1.5 parts Fresh lime juice

Top with sparkling water

Instructions:

Combine Cantera Negra Silver and fresh lime juice in a rocks glass with ice. Top with sparkling water and stir gently. Garnish with a lime wheel.

13. Red House Source: Jon Basil Tequila Ingredients:

2 oz Jon Basil Reposado

1 oz Campari

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.50 oz Agave Instructions:

In a mixing tin, combine all ingredients. Add ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist for a refreshing finish.

14. Rockstar RoséRita Source: Hampton Water INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Hampton Water Rosé

1 oz Santo Blanco Tequila

½ oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Lime Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup



DIRECTIONS:

Run a lime wedge over the rim of a glass then dip in sugar and set aside. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into prepared glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a strawberry and lime wheel.

15. Sonoran Café Source: Kilinga Bacanora Ingredients – Serves 6 8 oz (1 part) Kilinga Bacanora Reposado

8 oz (1 part) Licor 43

8 oz (1 part) Espresso

8 oz (1 part) Water

2 dashes (per serve) Chocolate Bitters How to make it:

1. Carefully measure all ingredients into a 1 Liter bottle. NB: The bottle WILL NOT

BE COMPLETELY FULL

(You can either reuse a glass wine or spirits bottle, or buy a nice swing-top bottle).

2. Place the bottle in the fridge and make it really cold before serving.

3. To serve, take lowball glasses and fill with cubed ice.

4. Add a couple of dashes of Chocolate Bitters to each glass then take the bottle

of cocktail from the fridge.

5. Shake the bottle really hard to froth up the drink. This is why the bottle was

not completely fIlled with liquid, as the liquid needs room to shake in the bottle.

16. Sunset Margarita Source: Astral Tequila 1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

4 Pieces Watermelon

Garnish: Watermelon Wedge How To Make:

Add Astral Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and watermelon into a shaker and muddle. Fill shaker with ice and shake, then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, garnish with watermelon wedge.

17. Horseshoe Carajillo Source: Herradura Ingredients:

1 oz Herradura Reposado

1 oz Licor 43

1.5 oz Fresh Espresso

0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup

1 dash Orange Bitters Method: Shake all ingredients over ice. Fine strain into glass. Garnish with dehydrated orange slice and ground nutmeg or cinnamon to dust one half of the drink.

18. Toasty Cactus Pear Margarita Source: Fresh Victor 3oz Fresh Victor Cactus Pear & Pomegranate

1.5-2oz reposado or añejo tequila

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon or (.05oz cinnamon syrup)

1 cinnamon stick Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients, fill the shaker with ice, shake well (to chill and dilute) and strain over ice in a 10-12oz glass. Add cinnamon stick garnish and serve.