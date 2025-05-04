Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our 2025 Cinco De Mayo Roundup

Listen Live
Food & Drink

Check Out Our 2025 Cinco De Mayo Roundup

Check Out Our 2025 Cinco De Mayo Roundup

Published on May 4, 2025
Close-up of drink on table,United States,USA Cinco de Mayo (May 5) is here, and per usual, many bars and those in the United States use this day to celebrate Mexican heritage, cuisine, and, of course, agave-based spirits. For this year’s roundup, SPIRIT.ED is hoghloghing the cocktails for the Mexican holiday, including a booze-free option. I’ll keep it level with you, SPIRIT.ED readers. I almost didn’t make this roundup for various reasons. Chief among them is the fact that Americans should really learn the real history of Cinco de Mayo and realize it’s something that’s not even widely celebrated in Mexico. Further, I’ve been to Cinco de Mayo gatherings in the States over the years, replete with all kinds of stereotypes against Mexican people.
Here is what I wrote about the history of Cinco de Mayo last year:

Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be a centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is people not of Mexican descent putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico. The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced military might of the French soldiers, giving them a boost in morale. Military leaders in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867. However, our Mexican brothers and sisters do like a good drink, and you can go out and enjoy one without wearing a dollar store sombrero or donning a mustache, so that’s what I’m concentrating on. Because I’ve been having some long weekends due to the gig, I’m going to take it easy, hence why I also included a mocktail in this roundup for those of us looking to still celebrate but without the buzz. The roundup is centered strictly on agave-based cocktails. I am aware that there are Cinco de Mayo-inspired drinks featuring other spirits, but I wanted to keep things as close to traditional as possible. While there are margaritas in the mix, we’ve got some other agave spirit-based drinks listed to. Enjoy this latest Cinco de Mayo roundup, and enjoy your drinks sensibly. — Photo: Brent Hofacker / 500px / Getty

1. Avocado Margarita

Avocado Margarita
Source: Cazadores

Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)
1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz. Agave Syrup
1 Quarter of Avocado
1 Sprig of Cilantro
1 Slice of Roasted Jalapeño

Method: Muddle avocado, cilantro and jalapeño in a mixing glass. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, then shake and serve over the rocks.

2. Casa Refresher

Casa Refresher
Source: Casamigos

Recipe:
1.5 oz. Casamigos Cristalino Tequila
1 oz. Fresh Watermelon Juice or 4-5 Fresh Watermelon Chunks (1”)
.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
.25 oz. Simple Syrup
8-10 Mint Leaves
4 Dashes Peychaud’s® Bitters
Garnish Mint Sprig and Watermelon Chunk Through Skewer

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously, and fine strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

3. Cold Brew Margarita

Cold Brew Margarita
Source: Cointreau

Ingredients:
1 oz Cointreau
2 oz Tequila
1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee
0.5 oz of Oat Milk

Directions:
Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish with espresso beans.

4. Henny-Rita

Henny-Rita
Source: Hennessy

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hennessy V.S
0.75 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz orange liqueur
.25 oz Agave syrup

Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into glass with ice
Optional: 2 dashes of Angostura bitters.

5. La Fresa

La Fresa
Source: Ghost Tequila

2 oz Ghost Tequila
1 oz Lime Juice
1oz strawberry infused simple syrup
topped with Ginger Beer
Garnish: Lime wheel

Directions:
Measure and pour all ingredients in a copper mule mug filled with ice. Stir gently. Garnish with lime wheel.

6. Loba Azul

Loba Azul
Source: Hpnotiq

Directons:
1.5 oz Hpnotiq
1 oz Lunazul Blanco
0.5 oz lime juice
0.5 oz agave syrup (10:1 agave to water)
5 jalapeno slices
Glassware: Double Rocks

Directions: In a mixing glass, muddle jalapeño with lime juice. Add the remaining ingredients. Shake until well chilled. Fill a Collins glass with ice, and double-strain the cocktail into the glass.

7. Margarita by Mi CAMPO

Margarita by Mi CAMPO
Source: Mi Campo

INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Tequila Mi CAMPO Blanco​
½ oz Orange Liqueur​
½ oz Agave Nectar​
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

INSTRUCTIONS:
Measure all ingredients and combine in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and then strain over fresh ice in a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

8. Mock-a-Rita Magic

Mock-a-Rita Magic
Source: HOPWTR

Ingredients:
3oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
1/2 oz Agave Syrup
1/4 oz Sweetened Ginger Juice
3 Drops Liquid Chlorophyll (optional)
Lime HOPWTR

Method: Add all ingredients except for the Lime HOPWTR to a tin shaker with ice. Shake with ice until cold and strain into a glass over ice. Top with Lime HOPWTR, garnish with a lime wheel + mint. Enjoy!

9. Paloma Viejo

Paloma Viejo
Source: mezcal union

Ingredients:
1.25 oz Mezcal Unión El Viejo
2 oz Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Simple Syrup
3 drops Saline Solution (see below for preparation)*
1-2 dashes Firewater Tincture (optional)
Top with: 1-2oz Fever Club Soda

Preparation:
Shake: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Strain: Fine strain into a Collins glass with ice. Top & Garnish: Top with Fever Tree Club Soda Water and garnish with bruleed grapefruit (brulee with brown sugar on top of a half-moon grapefruit slice)

*Saline Solution:

20 grams of salt
80 grams of water

Preparation:
Measure Salt: Weigh out 20 grams of salt using a digital scale.
Measure Water: Weigh out 80 grams of water.
Mix: Combine the salt and water in the mixing container and stir until the salt is completely dissolved.

10. Passion Margarita

Passion Margarita
Source: Cincoro

RECIPE:
2oz Cincoro Blanco
.75oz Passion Fruit Liqueur
.5oz Muddled Jalapenos
.5oz fresh lime
.25oz Agave

METHOD: Combine, shake and strain over ice
GARNISH: dehydrated lime and tajin rim

11. Piña Highball

Piña Highball
Source: Wild Common

Ingredients:
2 oz Wild Common Tequila Blanco
1.5 oz pineapple juice (Dole canned works best)
0.5 oz Lime juice
0.5 oz agave sweetener
2 oz dashes orange bitters
Soda water

Preparation:
Fill highball glass with ice. Combine Tequila, pineapple juice and lime juice stir. Top with soda water.

12. Ranch Water

Ranch Water
Source: Cantera Negra

Ingredients:
2.5 parts Cantera Negra Silver Tequila
1.5 parts Fresh lime juice
Top with sparkling water
Instructions:
Combine Cantera Negra Silver and fresh lime juice in a rocks glass with ice. Top with sparkling water and stir gently. Garnish with a lime wheel.

13. Red House

Red House
Source: Jon Basil Tequila

Ingredients:
2 oz Jon Basil Reposado
1 oz Campari
0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.50 oz Agave

Instructions:
In a mixing tin, combine all ingredients. Add ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist for a refreshing finish.

14. Rockstar RoséRita

Rockstar RoséRita
Source: Hampton Water

INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Hampton Water Rosé
1 oz Santo Blanco Tequila
½ oz Lemon Juice
½ oz Lime Juice
1 oz Simple Syrup

DIRECTIONS:
Run a lime wedge over the rim of a glass then dip in sugar and set aside. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into prepared glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a strawberry and lime wheel.

15. Sonoran Café

Sonoran Café
Source: Kilinga Bacanora

Ingredients – Serves 6

8 oz (1 part) Kilinga Bacanora Reposado
8 oz (1 part) Licor 43
8 oz (1 part) Espresso
8 oz (1 part) Water
2 dashes (per serve) Chocolate Bitters

How to make it:
1. Carefully measure all ingredients into a 1 Liter bottle. NB: The bottle WILL NOT
BE COMPLETELY FULL
(You can either reuse a glass wine or spirits bottle, or buy a nice swing-top bottle).
2. Place the bottle in the fridge and make it really cold before serving.
3. To serve, take lowball glasses and fill with cubed ice.
4. Add a couple of dashes of Chocolate Bitters to each glass then take the bottle
of cocktail from the fridge.
5. Shake the bottle really hard to froth up the drink. This is why the bottle was
not completely fIlled with liquid, as the liquid needs room to shake in the bottle.

16. Sunset Margarita

Sunset Margarita
Source: Astral Tequila

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.5 oz Agave Nectar
4 Pieces Watermelon
Garnish: Watermelon Wedge

How To Make:
Add Astral Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and watermelon into a shaker and muddle. Fill shaker with ice and shake, then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice, garnish with watermelon wedge.

17. Horseshoe Carajillo

Horseshoe Carajillo
Source: Herradura

Ingredients:
1 oz Herradura Reposado
1 oz Licor 43
1.5 oz Fresh Espresso
0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup
1 dash Orange Bitters

Method: Shake all ingredients over ice. Fine strain into glass. Garnish with dehydrated orange slice and ground nutmeg or cinnamon to dust one half of the drink.

18. Toasty Cactus Pear Margarita

Toasty Cactus Pear Margarita
Source: Fresh Victor

3oz Fresh Victor Cactus Pear & Pomegranate
1.5-2oz reposado or añejo tequila
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon or (.05oz cinnamon syrup)
1 cinnamon stick

Directions:
In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients, fill the shaker with ice, shake well (to chill and dilute) and strain over ice in a 10-12oz glass. Add cinnamon stick garnish and serve.

19. Tommy’s Margarita by Cheeky Cocktails

Tommy’s Margarita by Cheeky Cocktails
Source: Cheeky Cocktails

Ingredients
2 oz Tequila
.75 oz Cheeky Lime Juice
.5 oz Cheeky Agave Syrup
Garnish: Lime Wedge or Wheel

Method:
Add all ingredients into a mixing tin and fill with ice. Shake for 10-15 seconds and strain into a coup or rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge or wheel.

