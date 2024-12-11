Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written Or Co-Written By Muni Long
Before Muni Long became a trending songstress, the artist made big moves as a songwriter for some of your favorites. Born Priscilla Renea Hamilton, the multi-talented star’s career has been nothing short of amazing. Initially, the artist went by her government name, but she later adopted Muni Long’s moniker to reinvent herself in the music industry.CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES… Muni Long Opens Up About Her Music Journey and Her New Single “Ruined Me” Muni Long Separates from Husband of 9 Years: ‘I Don’t Have Time for Drama’
However, as Priscilla Renea, she spent nearly a decade writing top-charting songs across different genres, ranging from R&B to pop and even Hip Hop. But Muni Long took the internet by storm with her records like "Hrs & Hrs" and "Made For Me." RELATED: Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg Still, Muni Long's pen game is strong and she has contributed to many tracks you might not be aware of. Earlier this year, she shared that she wrote Rihanna's "California King Bed" in just ten minutes. During an interview with Complex, the singer said she was in the midst of moving when she went to the studio to work on the track, adding that she rushed through the writing process so that she could get back to shopping for furniture. "I was in Miami at the time for 'California King Bed,' working out of We The Best studio, and I was actually working with Jermaine [Jackson] from The Runners," she explained. "They had the chords and everything. I listened, I went back into the room, and they gave me the file." Fans also learned that Muni sang backup vocals on Chris Brown's Wet The Bed.
Put some respect on Muni. Period!
Below is a list of songs you may or may not have known she's written.
1. Don’t Wake Me Up by Chris Brown
2. California King Bed by Rihanna
3. Worth It by Fifth Harmony
4. V.S.O.P. by K. Michelle
5. Don’t Mind by Mary J. Blige
6. Timber by Pitbull featuring KeSha
7. Infinity by Mariah Carey
8. Watch n' Learn by Rihanna
9. imagine by Ariana Grande
10. Gang Bang by Madonna
11. Beg For It by Chris Brown
12. Magnets by Disclosure featuring Lorde
13. Bottom Of The Bottle by CurrenSy featuring August Alsina and Lil Wayne
14. Bacon by Nick Jonas featuring Ty Dolla Sign
15. Who Says by Selena Gomez & The Scene
16. Work By Kelly Rowland
17. A No No By Mariah Carey
18. When I Met You By Fantasia
