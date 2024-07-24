Songs We Hope Jason Nelson Performs At SOP 2024
Songs We Hope Jason Nelson Performs At The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise
Israel & New Breed, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Pastor Mike Jr., Jekalyn Carr, Jason Nelson, Darlene McCoy, Otis Kemp, Ronnette Rollins, Damon Little, Erica Reed and New Vizion.The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm! This year we’ll be blessed with performances by;
GET YOUR TICKETS HEREWhich songs do you want to hear live? Below are 7 songs we hope Jason Nelson performs at this year’s Spirit of Praise!
1. Forever
2. Revival Medley
3. I Am
4. Yahweh
5. Don't Worry
6. Made New
7. You Belong
