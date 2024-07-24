Desktop banner image
Songs We Hope Jason Nelson Performs At SOP 2024

Songs We Hope Jason Nelson Performs At The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise

Published on July 24, 2024
Jason Nelson - SOP 2024 Performer

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm! This year we’ll be blessed with performances by; Israel & New Breed, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, Pastor Mike Jr., Jekalyn Carr, Jason Nelson, Darlene McCoy, Otis Kemp, Ronnette Rollins, Damon Little, Erica Reed and New Vizion.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

Which songs do you want to hear live? Below are 7 songs we hope Jason Nelson performs at this year’s Spirit of Praise!

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

1. Forever

2. Revival Medley

3. I Am

4. Yahweh

5. Don't Worry

6. Made New

7. You Belong

Songs We Hope Jason Nelson Performs At The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise was originally published on praisedc.com

