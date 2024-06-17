Listen Live
Entertainment

Some of the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments from the 77th Tony Awards

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
77th annual Tony Awards Collage

Source: Kristina Bumphrey, Jenny Anderson, Kevin Mazur / Getty

The 77th Tony Awards were a dazzling display of talent, celebration, and, of course, high fashion. This year, we witnessed an array of stunning looks that were both timeless and trendsetting.  This year’s Tony Awards showcased several prominent fashion trends that are sure to influence the season’s blue carpet looks:

  • Metallic Glam: Shimmering metallic fabrics and embellishments took center stage, adding a futuristic and glamorous touch to many ensembles.
  • Elegant Silhouettes: Timeless, elegant silhouettes dominated the red carpet, with many celebrities opting for classic cuts and refined detailing.
  • Dramatic Elements: From voluminous skirts to bold structural elements, drama was a key theme, making for unforgettable fashion moments.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

The 77th Tony Awards were not just a celebration of theatrical talent but also a showcase of stunning fashion. From metallic glam to elegant silhouettes and dramatic elements, this year’s red carpet was a feast for the eyes. From Angelina Joie, Alicia Keys, to Billy Porter; these standout looks and prominent trends will undoubtedly inspire fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most memorable fashion moments of the night, highlighting the celebrities who truly stole the show, and the designers behind their jaw-dropping ensembles.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BlackAmericaweb.com:

 

The article ‘Some of the Best Celebrity Fashion Moments from the 77th Tony Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

1. Anthony Ramos Martinez

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Anthony Ramos Martinez at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana

2. Maleah Joi Moon

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Maleah Joi Moon at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Marc Bower

3. Kara Young

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kara Young attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Bibhu Mohapatra

4. Nicole Scherzinger

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Nicole Scherzinger attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Nicolas Jebran

5. Idina Menzel

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Idina Menzel attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Naeem Khan

6. Cynthia Erivo

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing custom Louis Vuitton

7. Brooke Shields

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Brooke Shields attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Monique Lhuilier

8. Taraji P. Henson

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Oscar de la Renta

9. Alicia Key

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Alicia Keys at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Gucci

10. Danai Gurira

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Danai Gurira attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Gabriela Hearst

11. Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards both wearing Atelier Versace

12. Elle Fanning

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Elle Fanning at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Saint Laurent

13. Ariana DeBose

The 77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Oscar de la Renta

14. Billy Porter

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Billy Porter at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Robert Wun

15. Alyah Chanelle Scott

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Chanelle Scott attends the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Tanner Fletcher

16. Sarah Paulson

77th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Sarah Paulson at the 77th Annual Tony Awards wearing Prada

Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close