Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Black Celebrity Sisters We Love

Sister, Sister: Black Celebrity Sisters We Love

Published on August 7, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyonce and Solange

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Black Hollywood is full of accomplished, talented, and gorgeous celebrity sisters who have uniquely made their mark upon this world. These fabulous siblings inspire many with their fashions, star power, and unbreakable bonds. While we love to see them team up for a sister-style slay or collaboration, their individuality is evident. But no matter their paths, they share a special bond of support and unwavering love that is infectious and everlasting.
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Sisterhood is a gem that carries you through life’s ebbs and flows. In her 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But A Dream, Beyoncé emphasized the importance of sisterhood by stressing how the bond is unmatched. “I love my husband, but it’s nothing like having a conversation with a woman. I need my sisters,” the mogul explained. Celebrity sisters (and twins) Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley are a testament to Mrs. Carter’s words and have publicly displayed their sisterly romance (on and off the screen) since the 90s. However, it wasn’t until the debut of their reality show (Tia and Tamera) during the early aughts that we saw the uncut version of their vulnerability with one another, thus enhancing their adorable connection.
4399mowry_20000528_04324.jpg

Source: Robin Platzer/Twin Images / Getty

Celebrity Sisters We Love

Related Stories

Being a celebrity comes with its perks and hardships, and having a sibling in the game can sometimes make it even more fun or challenging. While sisters reap the benefits of all fun and luxury stardom brings, they can also be pitted against each other or constantly compared. “I think out of everything, that’s the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we’re sisters,” Chloe Bailey said of her and her sister on Latto’s Apple Music 1 show 777.
66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chloe and Halle, one of the swankiest celebrity sister duos, burst into the industry as a dynamic singing group. Since their debut, they’ve worked on several projects together and have eventually ventured onto their own paths. But separate schedules and new gigs haven’t severed their close relationship by any means. Chloe constantly gushes over her and her sister’s friendship on social media and in interviews, and Halle does the same. Conversely, don’t come for either of the sisters because they will read you your rights. During a since-deleted Instagram live, Chloe appropriately gathered fans after getting a whiff of negative talk regarding her sister Halle. “And y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen,” the HelloBeautiful cover star demanded. From Venus and Serena to Malia and Sasha Obama, Black celebrity sisters are a vibe we can’t get enough of. Jump in below to see the other celebrity sisters we admire.

1. Chloe Halle Bailey

Chloe Halle Bailey
Source: Getty

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey are known to slay an event with lavish fashions that get the girls talking. Their undeniable bond is always transparent in their photos. We love to see these two shine together. 

2. Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Solange Knowles

Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Solange Knowles
Source: Getty

The Knowles girls are the epitome of sisterhood. The Houston natives have worked together in the past but are in different lanes regarding their careers. However, they always hold each other down and encourage each other to level up. And when it comes to sticking up for each other, Bey perfectly captured their stance in her “Cozy” song, “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” the maven sang. Period.

3. Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley
Source: Getty

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley have been displaying their sisterly love since they were kids. Their 90s sitcom, Sister, Sister, was a preview into their world, showing us how tight they were. Fast-forward years, and they are still as thick as thieves as they navigate their adult lives. 

4. Venus and Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams
Source: Getty

From Compton to Hollywood, Venus Williams and Serena Williams are “that girl.” They rose to stardom by being phenomenal tennis players, and each has made history by winning championships in the sport and paving the way for other Black girls to do the same. Seeing these sisters do their thing on and off the courts is electrifying, and their relationship is unmatched. 

5. Sasha and Malia Obama

Sasha and Malia Obama
Source: Getty

We have watched Sasha and Malia Obama grow from adorable girls to strikingly gorgeous women. Despite their inheritance as the former President of the United States daughters, they have forged excellent, unique paths for themselves while upholding their sisterly relationship. 

6. Meagan and La'Myia Good

Meagan and La'Myia Good
Source: lifetime

Meagan and La’Myia Good came up in the industry as entertainers. Even though they keep their family business out of the spotlight, their love for each other is constantly on display. Whether it’s a mention in an interview or a social media post, these two never miss a chance to send each other love. 

Sister, Sister: Black Celebrity Sisters We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close