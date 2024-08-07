Sister, Sister: Black Celebrity Sisters We Love

Black Celebrity Sisters We Love
Celebrity Sisters We LoveBeing a celebrity comes with its perks and hardships, and having a sibling in the game can sometimes make it even more fun or challenging. While sisters reap the benefits of all fun and luxury stardom brings, they can also be pitted against each other or constantly compared. “I think out of everything, that’s the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we’re sisters,” Chloe Bailey said of her and her sister on Latto’s Apple Music 1 show 777. Chloe and Halle, one of the swankiest celebrity sister duos, burst into the industry as a dynamic singing group. Since their debut, they’ve worked on several projects together and have eventually ventured onto their own paths. But separate schedules and new gigs haven’t severed their close relationship by any means. Chloe constantly gushes over her and her sister’s friendship on social media and in interviews, and Halle does the same. Conversely, don’t come for either of the sisters because they will read you your rights. During a since-deleted Instagram live, Chloe appropriately gathered fans after getting a whiff of negative talk regarding her sister Halle. “And y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen,” the HelloBeautiful cover star demanded. From Venus and Serena to Malia and Sasha Obama, Black celebrity sisters are a vibe we can’t get enough of. Jump in below to see the other celebrity sisters we admire.
1. Chloe Halle Bailey
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey are known to slay an event with lavish fashions that get the girls talking. Their undeniable bond is always transparent in their photos. We love to see these two shine together.
2. Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Solange Knowles
The Knowles girls are the epitome of sisterhood. The Houston natives have worked together in the past but are in different lanes regarding their careers. However, they always hold each other down and encourage each other to level up. And when it comes to sticking up for each other, Bey perfectly captured their stance in her “Cozy” song, “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” the maven sang. Period.
3. Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley
Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley have been displaying their sisterly love since they were kids. Their 90s sitcom, Sister, Sister, was a preview into their world, showing us how tight they were. Fast-forward years, and they are still as thick as thieves as they navigate their adult lives.
4. Venus and Serena Williams
From Compton to Hollywood, Venus Williams and Serena Williams are “that girl.” They rose to stardom by being phenomenal tennis players, and each has made history by winning championships in the sport and paving the way for other Black girls to do the same. Seeing these sisters do their thing on and off the courts is electrifying, and their relationship is unmatched.
5. Sasha and Malia Obama
We have watched Sasha and Malia Obama grow from adorable girls to strikingly gorgeous women. Despite their inheritance as the former President of the United States daughters, they have forged excellent, unique paths for themselves while upholding their sisterly relationship.
6. Meagan and La'Myia Good
Meagan and La’Myia Good came up in the industry as entertainers. Even though they keep their family business out of the spotlight, their love for each other is constantly on display. Whether it’s a mention in an interview or a social media post, these two never miss a chance to send each other love.
