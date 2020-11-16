jeremih
Singer Jeremih In The ICU With COVID-19, 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Responsive’

Posted November 16, 2020

Jeremih needs all the prayer warriors he can get right now. The  R&B singer is reportedly in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Word of the Chicago native’s condition began trickling out when artists like Chance The Rapper took to social media with calls to support the artist. However, initially, it was not known what was the matter with his health. 50 Cent then spilled the beans that Jeremih was suffering from COVID-19.

“pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago,” was the caption of a photo of him and the singer that Fif shared .

TMZ has since confirmed that the “Birthday Sex” singer is indeed battling the virus. Although it is unsure when he was admitted to the hospital, according to course his condition has recently turned for the worse.

On Sunday, 50 shared the R&B singer was responsive:

 

