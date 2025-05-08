Sing to Me: 13 R&B Songs About Momma for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day hits different when you’ve got the right soundtrack. For many of us, music is how we process life. And, R&B has always known how to speak to the heart… especially when it comes to our mommas. She’s been your biggest cheerleader, your first teacher, and your forever friend! RELATED: 11 Mother’s Day Gifts She Will Actually Use This list blends some old and the new. Whether you grew up on cassette tapes or CDs, this playlist will get you through her special day. Check out these 13 R&B songs that honor the women in our lives!

1. Boyz II Men – “A Song for Mama” (1997) A timeless classic written by Babyface, this ballad is a go-to Mother’s Day anthem.

3. Junior – "Mama Used to Say" (1982) Some know this song from the good ole days, some of us know it from NBA 2K15… Either way, this funky '80s hit is less sentimental and more about the lessons momma dropped along the way.

4. Tupac Shakur – “Dear Mama” (1995) Even though this one’s technically hip-hop, we couldn’t not include “Dear Mama”. Pac’s raw tribute to his mom Afeni Shakur speaks to struggle, resilience, and deep appreciation.

5. K. Michelle – “A Mother's Prayer” (2014) Written for her son, K. Michelle sings about a mother’s promise to protect, nurture, and guide.

6. Alicia Keys – “Speechless” ft. Eve (2010) Inspired by her first moments of motherhood, Alicia Keys captures the awe and wonder that comes with seeing your child for the first time.

7. Ciara – “I Got You” (2015) This emotional ballad is Ciara’s ode to her son, Baby Future, expressing the promises every devoted mom makes.

8. The Intruders – “I’ll Always Love My Mama” (1973) A Philly staple, this songs celebrates momma with groove and joy. It’s the perfect throwback for your Mother’s Day get-together.

9. Fantasia – “Baby Mama” (2004) This the one. Fantasia made an anthem for every momma who hustles to make ends meet no matter what. “It’s about time we had our own song… Don’t know what took so long…”

10. Bill Withers – “Grandma’s Hands” (1971) A soulful classic and tribute to Black grandmothers. A tribute to their wisdom, warmth, and their role as spiritual anchors.

11. Jhene Aiko – "Sing to Me" (2017) “Sing to Me” is a sweet moment between mother and daughter (Jhene and her daughter Namiko). They sing to each other about love and connection.

12. The Temptations – “Oh Mother of Mine” (1961) The Temptations debut single on Motown; this song is a beautiful and classic ode to a mother’s guidance.