Trombone Shorty Upkifts Local Youth With Shorty Fest 2025
Shorty Fest 2025 Continues To Put The Local Youth In Spotlight With Trombone Shorty’s Guidance
Trombone Shorty Wants To Make Sure The Kids of The Shorty Understand The Business Side of MusicAhead of the event, CassiusLife and other participants hopped on a Zoom call with Trombone Shorty, whose real name is Troy Andrews. He explained what new initiatives and areas of focus he is excited about with The Shorty Foundation. “I’m excited about getting the audio engineering together, because, like we say, everyone in the program, even if they play music, some of them might not turn out to be musicians,” Trombone Shorty begins. “So, having the music business side of it is very important, as one of the students was just saying, because I went to school with a bunch of people at NOCCA (New Orleans Center for Creative Arts), and more than half of them don’t play anymore. So some of them went into management. Some of them went into audio engineer, and some of them went into booking or whatever it may be, but I’m just happy that we’re able to continue to elevate the program in different areas that that kids can stay interested in all of the music, not just performing, but all of it. He continued, “So, as we continue to make those areas stronger. I’m always looking forward to that because you know, in New Orleans, sometimes we can lack the music business side of it, but we know how to play. You know, we make music, and when these kids go out there to Nashville, New York, and L.A., and different things like that. I don’t want them to feel like they don’t belong. I want them to be aware of what’s out there in the music business other than performing. Because that’s what we do so well here, but I just want them to be in those positions, so I’m looking forward to getting those programs stronger.”
Performing at The Legendary Tipitina’s Is What Sets Shorty Fest Apart From Other Music FestivalsNew Orleans isn’t lacking in the music festival department. Still, according to Trombone Shorty, one thing sets his festival apart from the others: the legendary Tipitina’s venue, according to the New Orleans musician. “Well, what makes Shorty Fest unique is the iconic Tipitina’s as the home of Professor Long Hair and The Neville brothers, and different things, and in New Orleans, when you’re building your career, most likely when you make it to Tipitina’s, and selling out that place. You’re probably on the way to a nice career,” Trombone Shorty said. “And that’s kind of like when you can get there and play on that stage. Normally, people who played there go on to have a wonderful career. It might not be the biggest career, but it’s a successful career. And so, for those kids, what makes it unique? And it’s different, is that we do have the kids component of it, you know, they get to perform, and also, because of the foundation, they get to perform at other festivals because of the Shorty Fest. He continues, “They performed at the Buku Fest, Voodoo Fez, the Jazz Fest under the name of the foundation, but they run the show. We just stand back and let them do their thing, and because of the Shorty Fest, it’s because of all that, they have that experience.” Before we personally experienced Shorty Fest, the folks at Acura made sure we experienced the best of what New Orleans had to offer culturally. We ate at the legendary Dooky Chase restaurant, experienced the annual Jazz Festival, and attended an intimate rehearsal featuring some of the kids from the Trombone Shorty Foundation.
Shorty Fest 2025 Was A Stone Cold GrooveWhen Shorty Fest 2025 finally arrived, the festivities began in New Orleans style, featuring many outdoor events and performances open to the public. One of the standout outdoor moments was a fantastic battle of the bands between G.W. Carver and Abramson Sci Academy, which featured one of the bands performing Glo Rilla’s hit record “TGIF.” The kids of the Trombone Shorty Foundation warmed up the crowd before they headed inside Tipitina’s with several performances. There was also a touching tribute to Caleb Wilson, the Southern University student who died during an alleged hazing incident. Wilson was a member of the Trombone Shorty Foundation program in the past. The action then moved indoors to the ticketed portion of the Shorty Fest, where all proceeds benefit the foundation. Those who bought tickets were treated to a night of high-energy and soulful music from Black Opry Revue, “The Jersey Takeover” with Dogs in a Pile and special guests Robert Randolph and Jake Clemons (of the E Street Band Tour). Before taking the stage with the Orleans Ave Band, Trombone Shorty pulled up to the venue in style, riding in the new Acura ADX A-Spec, which we also got to test drive a day before Shorty Fest. Trombone Shorty was greeted by friends and family. He chopped it up with the invited media before taking the stage, where he performed a medley of his hit records that had Tipitina absolutely rocking. When it was all said and done, Trombone Shorty received a thunderous ovation, signifying that he is deeply appreciated for all he does for the kids in his foundation and his hometown of New Orleans. You can see more photos from the Shorty Fest 2025 experience presented by Acura in the gallery below.
