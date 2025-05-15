Shorty Fest 2025 Continues To Put The Local Youth In Spotlight With Trombone Shorty’s Guidance

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Trombone Shorty Wants To Make Sure The Kids of The Shorty Understand The Business Side of Music

“I’m excited about getting the audio engineering together, because, like we say, everyone in the program, even if they play music, some of them might not turn out to be musicians,” Trombone Shorty begins. “So, having the music business side of it is very important, as one of the students was just saying, because I went to school with a bunch of people at NOCCA (New Orleans Center for Creative Arts), and more than half of them don’t play anymore.

So some of them went into management. Some of them went into audio engineer, and some of them went into booking or whatever it may be, but I’m just happy that we’re able to continue to elevate the program in different areas that that kids can stay interested in all of the music, not just performing, but all of it.

He continued, “So, as we continue to make those areas stronger. I’m always looking forward to that because you know, in New Orleans, sometimes we can lack the music business side of it, but we know how to play. You know, we

make music, and when these kids go out there to Nashville, New York, and L.A., and different things like that. I don’t want them to feel like they don’t belong. I want them to be aware of what’s out there in the music business other than performing. Because that’s what we do so well here, but I just want them to be in those positions, so I’m looking forward to getting those programs stronger.”

Performing at The Legendary Tipitina’s Is What Sets Shorty Fest Apart From Other Music Festivals

“Well, what makes Shorty Fest unique is the iconic Tipitina’s as the home of Professor Long Hair and The Neville brothers, and different things, and in New Orleans, when you’re building your career, most likely when you make it to Tipitina’s, and selling out that place. You’re probably on the way to a nice career,” Trombone Shorty said.

“And that’s kind of like when you can get there and play on that stage. Normally, people who played there go on to have a wonderful career. It might not be the biggest career, but it’s a successful career. And so, for those kids, what makes it unique? And it’s different, is that we do have the kids component of it, you know, they get to perform, and also, because of the foundation, they get to perform at other festivals because of the Shorty Fest.

He continues, “They performed at the Buku Fest, Voodoo Fez, the Jazz Fest under the name of the foundation, but they run the show. We just stand back and let them do their thing, and because of the Shorty Fest, it’s because of all that, they have that experience.”

Shorty Fest 2025 Was A Stone Cold Groove