SheaMoisture Prioritizes Sisterhood With Essence Fest Dinner
SheaMoisture Kicked Off Essence Fest With A Dinner That Emphasized The Power Of Sisterhood
SheaMoisture’s Essence Fest welcome dinner was a fashion showFrom elaborate hairstyles to ensembles fit for royalty, SheaMoisture’s silent “dress to impress” memo was delivered, received and effortlessly executed. Attendees served top-tier looks on a sterling silver platter. Check out some of the most fashionable looks spied at Camp Shea’s welcome dinner.
1. A vibrant vision
Asha brought all the color to Camp Shea in a yellow, flowy dress that complimented her rich melanin.
2. A delicate rose
Iesha mirrored a delicate rose in a powder pink, strapless tulle dress.
3. Bold and beautiful
This Camp Shea attendee looked radiant in a grey top and matching floor-length pleated skirt, but her bold red lipstick and bold head took this ensemble to the next level.
4. Pretty in pink
Bright colors belong on Black women. If you don’t believe it, check out this beauty in a hot pink dress that features a slit up the front.
5. Oranges and strawberries
It’s in our blood to serve lewks, and we take the task seriously. These two beauties slayed their ensembles, looking like they belonged on somebody’s tropical island being fanned by half-naked men while feeding them fruit.
6. Metallics and Mohawks
This Camp Shea attendee’s metallic balloon dress already made a statement, but she took the look a step further by styling her hair in a textured mohawk.
7. A star in stripes
The ladies weren’t the only ones stylin’ and profilin’. Casey served FACE and lewks in a striped button-down shirt that had his chesticles on display.
8. Beaded beauty
I couldn’t get enough of this Camp Shea attendee, who opted for a black sheer dress and a shoulder-length bob accessorized with beads.
9. Subtly sheer
Cierra looked stunning in a subtly sheer orange dress that featured flowers on the front.
10. Queenin'
What more can I saw about this extravagant, jaw-dropping look. This Camp Shea attendee was the epitome of style, grace and royalty.
SheaMoisture Kicked Off Essence Fest With A Dinner That Emphasized The Power Of Sisterhood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com