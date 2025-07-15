Shaquille O’Neal has stepped in to defend Angel Reese—again. The NBA legend issued a sharp warning to Robert Griffin III (RG3) after the former NFL quarterback responded to a racist meme featuring Reese and made controversial claims about her character.

Shaq, who has mentored Reese since her LSU days and recently signed her to Reebok, had enough. He said on Bailey Jackson’s Off The Record podcast: “Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f—ing face.” The blunt message immediately sparked debate across social media.

Reese has long faced online hate, especially since her high-profile rivalry with Caitlin Clark became national news. Critics have attacked her style, her confidence, and even her body language—often with racial undertones. Supporters argue she’s treated unfairly compared to Clark and other non-Black athletes.

RG3 claimed he posted about the meme to condemn it, but many saw it as amplifying a harmful message. Reese responded directly, saying, “Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work.” She also denies claims that she “hates” Caitlin Clark or divides women’s basketball.

Shaq’s defense continued on his podcast, where he reminded listeners that he’s personally mentored Reese and respects her journey. He also stated that only basketball voices—like Lisa Leslie—should lead conversations about the women’s game.

Now, fans are weighing in across X, Instagram, and TikTok as the story continues to develop.

Let’s take a look at some of the social media reactions that are keeping this story front and center.

Shaq Steps to RG3 Over Angel Reese: “I’ll Punch You In Your F-king Face” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

