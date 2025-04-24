Shannon Sharpe’s Lawyer Says He Offered $10M To Settle Rape Claims Before Accuser Went Public “Without Warning”

Shannon Sharpe dug himself into a deep hole as he fights a $50 million sexual assault and battery case, and it seems to be getting deeper by the day. and it seems to be getting deeper by the day.

The latest update reveals that the deal’s original terms have changed because the price went up.

According to TMZ , Shannon Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny Davis, says the Super Bowl champ was willing to fork over $10 million to Jane Doe for her silence as recently as within the last few weeks.

So when the civil case went public Monday morning, it was surprising because when she received the offer, she seemed to be weighing options when

“suddenly, without warning, walked away from our offer.”

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee —who was also behind a Diddy lawsuit that he tried to drag Jay-Z into —confirmed on Instagram that the offer was made but also attempted to point out the hypocrisy of Sharpe offering an eight-figure check despite saying the claims are false.

“On the one hand Mr. Sharpe and his lawyers claim that the case filed by Jane Doe is meritless, yet on the other hand they now have disclosed that Mr. Sharpe offered Jane Doe $10 million in writing not to file her lawsuit,” Buzbee said on Instagram. “That is a true statement. Jane Doe was in fact offered $10 million to settle but rejected that offer, choosing instead to proceed with litigation. Sharpe’s team is now trying to discredit and dox her. Sharpe and his team are now, as anticipated, also attacking me. We are not going to be deterred by these tactics.”

Sharpe has denied the allegations of rape and battery. The two reportedly met at a gym in Los Angeles when Doe was 20 years old in 2023. After hitting it off, they developed an intimate relationship before things soured because of his Instagram Live sex scandal . She allegedly tried to cut ties with him, but he kept badgering her, and things reportedly took a dark turn.

Doe has since released audio of a man, reportedly Sharpe, threatening to choke her as well as claims that he’d raped her twice, including one time where she pleaded with him to put a condom on or stop.

The First Take host also released a minute-long video revealing Doe’s alleged name, Gabriella Zuniga, saying she’s an OnlyFans model, and predicting Buzbee will release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that was filmed without him knowing.

See the latest reactions to Sharpe’s civil suit below.

Sharpe responded by calling the suit a shakedown and released consensual texts she sent him, like “I literally ate so much food I look like I’m pregnant with ur big black baby.”