Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins His First NBA MVP Award, Social Media Jumps In

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that Gilgeous-Alexander beat out

Gilgeous-Alexander’s stock has steadily risen in recent years as he placed fifth in 2023 and was the runner-up in 2024 when Jokic won.

The Thunder also beat the Jokic-led Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, though it did take seven games to accomplish.

At just 26 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged an impressive career-high of 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season.

His stats continue with him shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range, which is a career high.

On the cusp of becoming a superstar despite being in a small market, he’s led the league’s youngest team through the postseason with a roster rounded out by Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren Alex Caruso , and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Together, they had the league’s best record at 68-14 this season.

third-ever MVP behind Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. It For OKC, it’s only theirproves that the major bet of trading Paul George and a gang of picks for Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in 2019 worked out.

Matched with all the accolades he’s received over the last few seasons, like two

first-team All-NBA nods, and becoming a three-time All-Star, means he’s eligible to collect a major four-year, bag in this offseason with a

$294 million supermax, which when broken down yearly is the richest in league history at $73.3 million.