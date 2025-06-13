Father’s Day is the perfect time to show appreciation for the men who balance parenting with presence, purpose, and undeniable swag. In the world of Black celebrity fathers, there’s no shortage of men who do just that and look fine as hell while doing it. Kendrick Lamar, known for his lyrical brilliance and low-key lifestyle, has no problem expressing (whether in interviews or songs) how he holds fatherhood in high regard. Usher, who often discusses how not having his father in his life pushes him to be the ultimate dad, exudes a mature, grounded energy that makes him all the more appealing. And, of course, there’s Drake, whose emotional openness and artistic legacy make his approach to fatherhood especially captivating. These men are not just attractive — they’re helping to redefine what it means to be cool, committed, and connected.

Black Celebrity Fathers We Adore

The presence of loving and engaged Black fathers is more than just a family win; it’s a cultural shift in narrative. For years, harmful stories have tried to minimize or erase the contributions of Black dads. But men like our celebrity dads mentioned above are living proof that Black fatherhood is multifaceted. They’re rewriting the narrative, not just through fatherhood itself but through the visibility of it.

So, this Father’s Day, we’re giving flowers (and heart-eyes) to the Black celeb dads who are raising kids while turning heads. They’re not just fine — they’re focused, intentional, and stylish. From studio sessions and movie sets to school pickup, these men prove that being a great dad and looking good while doing it never goes out of style. Jump in below to check out the celebrity fathers we love to call “daddy.”

Black Celebrity Zaddies We Can’t Get Enough Of was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Joey Bada$$ Joey Bada$$ is giving Zaddy vibes for sure. Not only is the hunk as sexy as ever, but he also appears to be a devoted lover and father whose main focus is his business and family. 2. Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar is one of the G.O.A.Ts when it comes to rapping, and the fact that he also wears the father hat very well makes his entire aura irresistible. 3. Usher Usher has been taking sexy to a whole other level since the 90s, and the Grammy award-winning artist keeps getting better with time (Dad bod wear?). Not only is he still crushing the music scene, but he’s also wearing the daddy cap oh-so-well. 4. Drake Drake’s talent, coupled with his emotional aptitude when it comes to making music for women, makes him a contender on our Zaddy list. And, to top it all off, according to some of the lyrics in his popular songs, fatherhood is his most incredible honor. 5. Morris Chestnut Is there even a Zaddy list that doesn’t include Morris Chestnut?! He has been dominating movie and television screens for years with all his chocolate glory, and what makes him even more delicious is that he’s a devoted husband and father. 6. Idris Elba Idris is a triple threat. He’s fine, adept at his craft, and he’s a loving dad. We adore how his daughter dotes over him, which proves that he’s a great dad. 7. Jay Ellis If there is such a thing as a cool dad, Jay Ellis is it. This smooth brother balances Hollywood and fatherhood effortlessly. When he gives us a sneak peek into his family life on social media, we swoon not only at his beautiful family but also at him. 8. Tyler Lepley Even after having four kids, Tyler Lepley is still holding it down as a sexy dad. The actor oozes swag while on the screen and loving (fine) father when on the ‘Gram.