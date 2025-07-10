Seventeen Thirty Gain? Fetty Wap Looking Swole In New Prison Photos

Recent jail photos of rapper Fetty Wap show he’s been seriously hitting the gym, and he’s looking swole.

The pics went viral, with many people commenting on how big he looks behind bars. Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, has been locked up since 2022. The NJ artist was arrested for allegedly being part of a major drug trafficking ring. Prosecutors said Fetty and his crew were moving large amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack between New Jersey and Long Island.

The operation used mail and hidden car compartments to move drugs. He pleaded guilty and in 2023, was sentenced to six years in prison, plus five years of supervised release afterward. He also got in more trouble for threatening someone on FaceTime while holding a gun, which broke the rules of his release.

Before all this, Fetty Wap was on top of the world. He blew up in 2014 with his hit single “Trap Queen,” which told the story of a ride-or-die love set in the drug game. The song went viral, hit #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and helped launch his music career. His self-titled debut album in 2015 had more hits like “679” and “My Way,” and his mix of singing and rapping stood out in the Hip-Hop scene.

Now, even though he’s behind bars, Fetty’s name is still buzzing, just for very different reasons than before. Mr. 1738 has been in that jail gym heavy, here’s what folks had to say.

