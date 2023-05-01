Serena Williams Announces She’s Pregnancy With Baby No. 2; Reveals Bump at Met Gala

Serena Williams is expecting her second child!The tennis star and husband, Alexis Ohanian revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram post before attending the 2023 Met Gala on Monday.

Serena posted photos of herself and her husband showing off their Met Gala and her baby bump say “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala”.

The two have a 5-year-old daughter named Olympia.

Serena pulled up to the gala rocking in a black Gucci gown with a white tulle skirt. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and it honors the late designer, who died in February 2019.