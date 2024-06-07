Entertainment

See Who’s Performing At The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise [Tickets On Sale Now]

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise Full Lineup

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

See Who’s Performing At The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise [Tickets On Sale Now]  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Israel & New Breed

Israel & New Breed Source:Radio One Digital

2. Ronnette Rollins

Ronnette Rollins Source:Radio One Digital

3. Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Source:Radio One Digital

4. Darlene McCoy

Darlene McCoy Source:Radio One Digital

5. Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr Source:Radio One Digital

6. Pastor Mike Jr.

Pastor Mike Jr. Source:Radio One Digital

7. Jason Nelson

Jason Nelson Source:Radio One Digital

8. Otis Kemp

Otis Kemp Source:Radio One Digital

9. Damon Little

Damon Little Source:Radio One Digital

10. Erica Reed

Erica Reed Source:Radio One Digital

11. New Vizion

New Vizion Source:Radio One Digital
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Close