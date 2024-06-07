Black America Web Featured Video
The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
See Who’s Performing At The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise [Tickets On Sale Now]
1. Israel & New Breed
2. Ronnette Rollins
3. Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
4. Darlene McCoy
5. Jekalyn Carr
6. Pastor Mike Jr.
7. Jason Nelson
8. Otis Kemp
9. Damon Little
10. Erica Reed
11. New Vizion
