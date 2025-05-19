Sascha Penn Speaks On Patina Miller’s Status Following ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 4 Finale Cliffhanger

Patina Miller Exits 'Raising Kanan' Following Season 4 Finale
Per Deadline:
Raq accepts her fate like a G, maybe even welcomes it. The episode, “Gimme the Weight,” written by series creator Sascha Penn, gave her the saddest yet most perfect ending. Raq never shied away from her destiny. When I spoke with Penn this week about Miller’s exit, wanting a confirmation that her character is dead and gone, he answered, “No one is safe, Rosy. Nobody is safe.”
Penn continued, “One of the things we talk about a lot, both on Raising Kanan and also with Power in general, is the existence of characters by proxy. This means that their presence is felt even if they aren’t there in the physical sense, so to speak. Raq has left an indelible mark on the family, so if she’s not there, we’ll still feel her presence if we don’t see her. And that’s how we do it.”
Miller added, “I’ve loved [playing Raq], it’s been a role of a lifetime. I have loved playing this character. I have loved being able to shape her and do all of the things an actor wants to do with a character. To tell a story from Season 1 all the way to Season 4, not many actors get that opportunity in shows these days. It was a luxury to be part of a long-running show. I’ve been fortunate and blessed to bring my skill, if you will, and all of the things that I like to bring to my work, to this character, and I’ve worked incredibly hard. I’m incredibly proud of the work, working with this group, the cast, and the crew. It’s really one of my favorite shows I’ve ever had the opportunity to work on, and one of my favorite experiences. I’ve learned so much.”Damn.
The Streets, aka Social Media, Are Not Happy About Raq’s FateAs you can imagine, Power fans were not happy to learn that one of their favorite characters’ time running the streets of Southside Jamaica, Queens, had apparently ended. Damn Raq, say it ain’t so. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
