Samsung Drops Super Thin Galaxy S25 Edge Smartphone

Galaxy S25 Edge Is Samsung's Thin Smartphone Offering
Samsung isn’t done dropping entries into its flagship smartphone line. Yesterday, Samsung unveiled its thinnest smartphone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, giving Korean tech a giant leg up on the competition, including Apple, which is reportedly set to drop a thin flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 Air.The Galaxy S25 Edge lives up to its thin reputation coming in at 5.8 millimeters thin and only weighing 163 grams making it one of the thinnest smartphones on the market.
Here is the full breakdown via Samsung:
- 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Slim and lightweight body at 5.8mm thick and weighing at 163 grams
- Enhanced camera featuring a 200MP wide lens and 12MP ultra-wide sensor
- ProVisual Engine optimized for Galaxy S25
- Built with the latest Corning Gorilla Armor 2
- AI image processing with ProScaler and Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe).
- Galaxy AI features including Now Brief and Now Bar as well as editing features including Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist
- Thinner, reconfigured vapor chamber to keep phone cool
- Snapdragon 8 ® Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy
- ProVisual Engine
- Available starting at $1,099.99 in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue.
