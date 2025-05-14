Samsung Drops Super Thin Galaxy S25 Edge Smartphone

Samsung isn’t done dropping entries into its flagship smartphone line. Yesterday, Samsung unveiled its thinnest smartphone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, giving Korean tech a giant leg up on the competition, including Apple, which is reportedly set to drop a thin flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 Air.

durable titanium build paired with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. It also has two premium cameras: a 200MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with autofocus, allowing for detailed macro photography and Nightography.

Here is the full breakdown via Samsung:

6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Slim and lightweight body at 5.8mm thick and weighing at 163 grams

Enhanced camera featuring a 200MP wide lens and 12MP ultra-wide sensor

ProVisual Engine optimized for Galaxy S25

Built with the latest Corning Gorilla Armor 2

AI image processing with ProScaler and Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe).

Galaxy AI features including Now Brief and Now Bar as well as editing features including Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist

Thinner, reconfigured vapor chamber to keep phone cool

Snapdragon 8 ® Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy

ProVisual Engine

Available starting at $1,099.99 in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue.