Iconic Hip-Hop Journalist Sacha Jenkins Passes Away

Sacha Jenkins, a writer, director, producer and co-founder of the beloved Hip-Hop magazine ego trip, has passed away.For Generation X and Millennial-aged Hip-Hop fans—and particularly Hip-Hop journalists—Jenkins was a titan. Born in Philadelphia, but raised in Queens, he was a co-founder of ego trip magazine along with fellow rap journalist Elliott Wilson in 1994. Although it only published 13 issues in four years, it spawned an influential brand that would feature books,and even a TV show,on VH1.As a journalist, his byline hit all the magazines of importance (XXL, The Source, Rolling Stone, Spin, et. al), interviewing a who’s who of subjects (he co-wrote Eminem’s biography,2009. Jenkins would go on to hold down a plethora of gigs that included Music Editor of Vibe magazine and creative director of Mass Appeal. A former graffiti writer, he launched the Piecebook series of titles that highlight graf from worldwide.If you’ve watched many Hip-Hop documentaries, you inevitably would see his name pop up in the credits. He directed the doc series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, (2019) which ran on Showtime (as did his Biz Markie doc All Up in the Biz), as well as Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (2022) and Fresh Dressed (2015). And that’s only a small sampling of an indelible, culturally important body of work that Jenkins managed to leave behind before his untimely death. Jenkins is survived by his wife, Raquel Cepeda, and their two children. A cause of death has not been shared at this time and the family asks for privacy. As soon as word of Jenkins’ passing became public, many Hip-Hop figures (including some iconic graf artists) took to social media to pay homage to the legend. We’ve compiled some below. Hip-Hop Wired sends its deepest condolences to Sascha Jenkins’ family and friends. Rest powerfully in peace.This story is developing.