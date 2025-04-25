Ryan Coogler Pens Emotional Open Letter As Love For ‘Sinners’ Continues To Pour In: “Eternal Gratitude”

Ryan Coogler stepped out from his typical adaptation formula, making his original film debut with making his original film debut with Sinners , and it’s been a success.

The vampire movie has some of the highest ratings Rotten Tomatoes has seen this year. It has surpassed its sales expectations

—

making $48 million domestically and $63 million globally— e

n route to the box office’s top spot.

Now, Coogler realizes how much moviegoers appreciate the thriller and wants to thank them with a personally written note he shared on Warner Bros’ Instagram account.

“Eternal Gratitude. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see SINNERS. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats,” he begins. “Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterward and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups.”

He thanks viewers for making Sinners’ success even more meaningful to him because it comes from such a personal place. The movie draws inspiration from his late uncle , who had a passion for the blues, which is intentionally threaded through the movie.

He continued, “I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry, but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep

responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can.”

The only way Coogler thinks he can repay fans is by continuing to put out great releases in the future, but also acknowledges the “cinematic influences” of his own, including

Francis Coppola,, Steven Spielberg, the Safdie brothers, Stephen King, Martin Scorcese, Brian De Palma,

After signing off, he thanked frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan for their “13-year partnership,” his wife Zinzi, and a special shout-out to his picture editor, Michael Shawver.

Coogler seems to be sidestepping the criticism from Variety , which mentioned the film’s opening weekend sales, but undercutting its success with comments about its $90 million production costs.

Social media, however, continues to salute the movie. See the praise below.

Coogler is ready to keep redefining the new era of directors and movie genres, and wants you to hold up your end of the deal by showing up to the theatre, “popcorn in hand.”