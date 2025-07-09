Rapper French Montana said he was a shot caller, and he’s proving it by successfully shooting his shot with a real-life princess!
As reported by VIBE, the Moroccan-American rapper has made headlines with his new romantic connection to Sheikha Mahra, the Princess of Dubai. The couple was recently spotted in Paris, exuding a “new couple glow” as they held hands and enjoyed the city’s romantic ambiance. Their public appearances coincided with Paris Fashion Week, where French Montana attended high-profile events.
Sheikha Mahra, also known as Xtianna on Instagram, shared glimpses of their Parisian escapades on her social media. Her highlights included luxurious dinners, the iconic Eiffel Tower, and a symbolic love lock adorned with a red heart. While the lock’s details were obscured, it hinted at their budding romance.
This relationship marks a significant chapter for both. Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, recently divorced Sheikh Mana al Maktoum, with whom she shares a daughter, in 2024. French Montana, known for hits like “Unforgettable,” has expressed a desire to keep his private life out of the spotlight, citing past experiences where media attention complicated relationships.
Despite their public outings, the couple seems intent on maintaining a level of privacy. As they navigate their relationship, fans are eager to see how this unique love story unfolds.
Check out some flicks of French’s Royal Baddie below!
Royal Baddie Alert: Meet French Montana’s Girlfriend, The Princess of Dubai was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Nelly Slams Kamala Harris For Imprisoning Black Men & Having A White Husband, Social Media Reacts
-
Diddy Verdict: Not Guilty On 3 Counts; Guilty On 2
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
ICE Arrests Julio César Chávez Jr. Following Jake Paul Bout
-
Top Unhealthy Fast Food Chains Revealed by World Atlas Study
-
Op-Ed: Creepy Fox News Hosts Speaks On Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Personal Life, Offers To Set Her Up With ‘White’ Friend
-
LeBron James’ Says His Wife Wants Him To “F-cking Retire” Soon As Social Media Remembers Tom Brady’s Marriage-Ending Decision