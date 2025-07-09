Desktop banner image
Royal Baddie Alert: Meet French Montana’s Girlfriend, The Princess of Dubai

Published on July 9, 2025

Rapper French Montana said he was a shot caller, and he’s proving it by successfully shooting his shot with a real-life princess!

As reported by VIBE, the Moroccan-American rapper has made headlines with his new romantic connection to Sheikha Mahra, the Princess of Dubai. The couple was recently spotted in Paris, exuding a “new couple glow” as they held hands and enjoyed the city’s romantic ambiance. Their public appearances coincided with Paris Fashion Week, where French Montana attended high-profile events.

Sheikha Mahra, also known as Xtianna on Instagram, shared glimpses of their Parisian escapades on her social media. Her highlights included luxurious dinners, the iconic Eiffel Tower, and a symbolic love lock adorned with a red heart. While the lock’s details were obscured, it hinted at their budding romance.

This relationship marks a significant chapter for both. Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, recently divorced Sheikh Mana al Maktoum, with whom she shares a daughter, in 2024. French Montana, known for hits like “Unforgettable,” has expressed a desire to keep his private life out of the spotlight, citing past experiences where media attention complicated relationships.

Despite their public outings, the couple seems intent on maintaining a level of privacy. As they navigate their relationship, fans are eager to see how this unique love story unfolds.

Check out some flicks of French’s Royal Baddie below!

Royal Baddie Alert: Meet French Montana’s Girlfriend, The Princess of Dubai  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

