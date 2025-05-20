Robert Griffin III Claps Back At Ryan Clark Following Comments About His Love For “Milk” aka White Women

Ryan Clark Slams Robert Griffin III Over Angel Reese Comments
Robert Griffin III Was Big Mad Following Ryan Clark’s CommentsRGIII didn’t appreciate those comments and used his platform to respond to Clark, writing in the caption for the post on X, “There’s a line you don’t cross in life, and Ryan Clark sprinted past it.
Ryan Clark Claps Back, Called RGIII “Corny” & A “Bad Teammate”Following RGIII’s long video response, Ryan Clark immediately responded, calling his former colleague “corny” and a “bad teammate,” pretty much confirming there has been some longtime bad blood between the two former NFL players
Bruh you know what it is with me and you! I saved you the entire season on MNF. I urged people to let you be you. No matter how corny, how bad a teammate you were I had your back. What did you do? Invite someone on your show you know I don’t fool with to ask questions about me, and then hit me weeks later to tell me you’re gonna challenge one of my takes! You’re a phony bro. One of the worst teammates I ever had both on the field and in TV. You gotta do what you gotta do.Bruh. Social media has pulled up a seat for the shenanigans; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.
