Robert Griffin III Claps Back At Ryan Clark Following Comments About His Love For “Milk” aka White Women

Monday’s recent episode of The Pivot

Fox Sports analyst Robert Griffin III had time for ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark after the latter called him out onClark didn’t mince words when talking RGIII’s ridiculous hot take following the altercation between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese during Saturday’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.In his defense of Reese, a Black woman, Clark made sure to point out Robert Griffin III’s love of milk, aka his marriages to two white women.“When RG3 jumps onto the hate train or the angry train, it now follows what we saw from Keith Olbermann , what we saw from Dave Portnoy , as they poured onto Angel Reese to make her the villain, and Caitlin Clark heroic or hero story,” Clark said. “The one thing we know about RG3 is he’s not having conversations at his home about what Black women have to endure in this country. About what young Black women and athletes like Angel Reese have had to deal with, being on the opposite side of Caitlin Clark’s rise and ascension into stardom. “If you’re RG3, when is the last time within your household you’ve had a conversation about what [Angel Reese is] dealing with?” Clark continued. “You haven’t been able to do that because in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to white women.”RGIII didn’t appreciate those comments and used his platform to respond to Clark, writing in the caption for the post on X, “There’s a line you don’t cross in life, and Ryan Clark sprinted past it.Following RGIII’s long video response, Ryan Clark immediately responded, calling his former colleague “corny” and a “bad teammate,” pretty much confirming there has been some longtime bad blood between the two former NFL players

Bruh you know what it is with me and you! I saved you the entire season on MNF. I urged people to let you be you. No matter how corny, how bad a teammate you were I had your back. What did you do? Invite someone on your show you know I don’t fool with to ask questions about me, and then hit me weeks later to tell me you’re gonna challenge one of my takes! You’re a phony bro. One of the worst teammates I ever had both on the field and in TV. You gotta do what you gotta do.

Bruh. Social media has pulled up a seat for the shenanigans; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.