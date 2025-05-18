Robert Griffin III Believes Angel Reese "Hates" Caitlin Clark
Robert Griffin III Called Out For Trash Hot Take Claiming Angel Reese “Hates” Caitlin Clark
trash sports hot take from Robert Griffin III. The WNBA season is in full swing, and you know what that means: more ridiculous takes about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is getting the ball rolling. The WNBA tipped off its 2025 season with a marquee matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, further feeding off the “rivalry” between the two young phenoms. Clark didn’t disappoint the record crowd, turning in an impressive 20‑10‑10 triple‑double, while the double-double machine, Reese, picked up right where she left off, 12 points and 17 rebounds, but her Sky were routed 93-58. While the game didn’t live up to the hype due to the blowout, a moment between Clark and Reese instantly became the biggest highlight of the matchup. Trying to prevent an easy layup from Reese, Clark committed a hard take foul on the Chicago Sky forward, causing her to fall to the floor. Reese didn’t take it too kindly, getting up and going after Clark, screaming at her in anger.Another day, another
Robert Griffin III Believes Angel Reese Hates Caitlin ClarkThe moment between the two players resulted in Clark getting a flagrant 1 for unnecessary contact after the refs reviewed it. Reese and Clark’s teammate Aliyah Boston picked up technical fouls for their reactions. Griffin decided to chime in on the play, writing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that what he observed during the small incident that both players later determined was nothing was Reese’s “hatred” for Clark. “After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark. I know what hatred looks like.” Griffin said. “Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate.” What? Griffin then doubled down in a video recording from his latest podcast episode titled, “Angel Reese is Jealous of Caitlin Clark,” providing what he believed to be receipts to prove his point about Reese.
X Is Tired of Robert Griffin III’s Terrible Hot TakesSocial media wasted no time sacking the former QB who became an analyst and podcaster. “The weirdest shit about this is that you have 4 biracial daughters and somehow think they won’t be subjected to the same things you’re saying about Angel. Set the example & be better, for them,” one user wrote on X. Another user on X wrote, “They only showed the replay of the extra shove like 370 billion times, but sure…mad Black woman! You turned out to be such a lame fucking dude.” Griffin is still getting clowned for sharing his ridiculous thoughts on the matter. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Tears
2. Bruh
3. Yup
4. Not Uncle Ruckus
5. Well damn
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Robert Griffin III Called Out For Trash Hot Take Claiming Angel Reese “Hates” Caitlin Clark was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage