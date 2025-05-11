Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Teams Up With The New York Liberty – Because Mommy Moguls Stay In Their Bag

1. Keke Palmer Host, actor, singer, podcast queen—Keke does it all. At just over 30 years of age, she is the bombshell blueprint. Leo’s mom, Keke has been boldly sharing her truth and walking in her purpose, proving that growth and glow-ups can happen side by side.

2. Phaedra Parks Lawyer, author, businesswoman, Reiki healer, reality star maven, and proud boy mom, Phaedra is that girl. She loves to re-invent herself and turn the changes into a check. Phaedra does not limit herself. With each move, the Southern belle reminds us that we should always look to what is next while protecting our peace, looking good, and stacking wins.

3. Serena Williams Tennis icon turned beauty boss, Serena is the founder of WYN Beauty, a new line made for women on the move. She’s also opened Serena Ventures, a venture capital fund founded in 2017 to support overlooked, underrepresented, but promising businesses. The Grand Slam slayer is raw and open about leveling up and doing more. She has proven multiple times that you can dominate the court, the business world, and motherhood—all with a flawless glow.

4. Ayesha Curry Chef, author, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Domaine Curry Wines, Ayesha Curry does it all. Mother to five, she is building a culinary empire rooted in flavor, family, and finesse all with multiple cookbooks, products, and lifestyle drops to her name.

5. Porsha Williams From reality TV to activism to entrepreneurship, Porsha steps into every chapter with fire. As a mother and brand builder, she’s all about growth, beauty, and boldness. In the past year alone, Porsha continues to slay her GoNaked Hair business while leading the RHOA cast. Porsha is a mompreneur who oozes boss babe – in attitude and style.

6. Michelle Obama Forever First Lady Michelle recently launched her live podcast, continuing to elevate Black women’s stories and voices. She’s an author, inspirational lawyer, loving mother, dynamic speaker, and style icon. What can’t our FLOTUS do?

7. Teyana Taylor Whether she’s directing, performing, or mothering her two daughters, Iman June and Rue Rose, Teyana Taylor is the blueprint. The Rose from Harlem doesn’t do anything halfway – she is all in. TT gives us art, edge, and authenticity in every lane she enters.

8. Beyoncé With Cécred, Ivy Park, various perfumes, and the Cowboy Carter takeover, Beyoncé loves to launch businesses we love while take our coins. But we are here for it all! Queen Bey is showing what it means to lead with purpose, fabulouness, and legacy. Mother to Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, the Bey Hive leader does not play about her family while still pushing the culture forward—effortlessly. And we all know she gets it from her mama, Tina Knowles.

9. Ciara Singer, dancer, entrepreneur, and mother of four, Ciara is constantly serving vision, faith, and finesse. From launching her skincare line OAM, to co-owning Ten To One Rum, to empowering girls through her Why Not You Foundation, CiCi is proof that motherhood and mogul moves go hand in hand.

10. Yung Miami (Caresha Brownlee) Rapper, style icon, and the bold voice behind Caresha Please, Yung Miami has effortlessly transitioned from City Girl to culture commentator. As a mom, she’s also showing what it looks like to evolve and expand while staying real and unapologetic. Nobody tells Yung Miami what to do or how to act – and we are here for it.

11. Naomi Campbell Supermodel, fashion legend, and now a doting mother of two, Naomi continues to walk global runways while building her brand and mentoring the next generation of models. Giving birth over 50, Queen Naomi is redefining motherhood on her own terms. And she is doing it all with power, posed perfection, and poise.

12. Cardi B From the Bronx to Billboard, Cardi B is a rap queen, fashion girlie, and family-first entrepreneur. With multiple brand deals, a hit music career, and a growing family, she keeps it 100 while securing the bag on every level.

13. Tamron Hall Award-winning journalist, author, and daytime talk show queen, Tamron Hall is raising her son while holding down one of the most empowering platforms on daytime TV. With grace, intelligence, and style, she proves that storytelling, motherhood, and style can go hand-in-hand.