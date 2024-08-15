Rihanna Rumor Suggests New Album Dropping & 2025 World Tour
Rihanna Rumor Suggests A New Album’s Dropping & 2025 World Tour, But Fans Aren’t Buying It
Eight years. That’s how long fans have waited for Rihanna to drop a new album after last debuting Anti in 2016. And now, yet another rumor that she’s working on a follow-up project has hit the internet, even revealing what different iterations of R9 have sounded like over recent years despite leaving it all on the cutting room floor. According to a grain-of-salt report from the Sun, the long-awaited album was influenced by many different genres and featured production from some of the biggest pop producers in the industry. “It’s been a running joke how long Rihanna’s ninth album has taken to be released, but finally the wait is almost over,” a source says. “Over the years so many songs have been recorded with loads of different people, including Alesso and Diplo. She has gone from pop to reggae to hip-hop and everything in between. But because she wants it to sound fresh, and because of where Rihanna is at in her life, practically everything was scrapped.” However, the source confirms that Rih’s been back in the studio to rework previously made songs and has a renewed laser focus on completing the project, adding, “Things are finally coming together.” The Sun adds that it tracks because Rih usually drops albums in the last quarter of the year. Aside from Anti –which released in January– her most recent four albums prior —Rated R, Loud, Talk That Talk, Unapologetic— were all November releases. Aside from the 2023 Super Bowl performance, fans haven’t seen her live since the Anti World Tour. The source adds that she’s preparing for a world tour in 2025, which fans could assume means new music is imminent. “I can reveal the ‘Diamonds’ singer is also in talks for a huge world tour throughout 2025, which has the potential to be one of the biggest comebacks of all time,” writes the Sun. The halftime show was initially supposed to mark her comeback into the musical fold after dominating cosmetics, but with a young family, she reportedly delayed it all. See how fans are reacting to another rumor that new Rihanna tracks might be coming soon… emphasis on the might.
