Fans can’t get enough of Amazon Prime’s new drama series “Riches.” While the show spotlights family drama, it also highlights and uplifts Black success in business and entrepreneurship. Meet the amazing cast from the exciting British drama series inside.
“Riches” debuted on the streaming platform on Dec. 2. Since then, fans quickly binged the six episodes in its pilot season. The short season has fans yearning for more.
The series follows Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie), who has built a cosmetics empire called Flair and Glory. However, when he suffers a stroke, his family’s secrets and lies rise to the surface and the future of his multi-million-pound company is at stake.
It is a enthralling show, which brings fans around the world together. The idea that “what happens in this house, stays in this house,” appears bright as day in the Richards family. As secrets of infidelity, money laundering and foul play arise, Flair and Glory’s newly appointed CEO Nina Richards (Deborah Ayorinde) won’t stop until she gets to the bottom of her father’s untimely death.
Ayorinde is joined by Sarah Niles, who portrays her “evil” stepmother Claudia Richards. Emmanuel Imani, CJ Beckford, Ola Orebiyi, Brendan Coyle, Hermione Norris, Nneka Okoye, Saffron Hocking, and Jourdan Dunn round out the cast.
Be sure to stream one of our favorite shows (which is also included on our Winter What to Watch list) on Amazon Prime.
Meet the talented cast, who bring “Riches” to life below:
Meet The Cast Of Amazon Prime’s Enthralling Drama Series ‘Riches’ was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Deborah Olayinka AyorindeSource:Deborah Olayinka Ayorinde
Deborah Olayinka Ayorinde is a British-Nigerian actress raised in the US. She is known for her role in the Amazon Prime horror series “Them.” Ayorinde’s demanding the industry’s attention in her latest role in “Riches.”
2. Sarah NilesSource:Sarah Niles
Sarah Niles is an award-winning British film, television and theatre actress. She has appeared in Mister Eleven and Beautiful People, Thorne: Sleepyhead, Spotless, Catastrophe, Trust Me, I May Destroy You and Trying, Viewpoint, Riches and The Sandman in 2022.
3. Emmanuel ImaniSource:riches on prime
Emmanuel Imani is a Nigerian actor, director and producer best known for his roles in Criminal (2016), Hold the Dark (2018) and Demons.
4. CJ BeckfordSource:Riches on Prime
CJ Beckford is known for Run, National Theatre Live: Small Island (2019) and Blitz.
5. Ola OrebiyiSource:Ola Orebiyi
Ola Orebiyi is best known for his roles in Cherry (2021), A Brixton Tale (2021) and Limbo (2020).
6. Nneka OkoyeSource:Nneka Okoye
Nneka Okoye is known for Halo (2022), The A List (2018) and Death in Paradise (2011).
7. Saffron HockingSource:Saffron Hocking
Saffron Hocking is best known for her role as Lauryn in the acclaimed Netflix series “TOP BOY.” Saffron also appears in the highly anticipated Marvel/Disney’s “Moon Knight.
8. Jourdan DunnSource:Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn is a British model and actress. She was discovered in Hammersmith Primark in 2006 and signed to The Squad Management in London. She began appearing on international runways in early 2007. In February 2008, she was the first black model to walk a Prada runway in over a decade. Now, she appears in “Riches.”