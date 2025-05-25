George Floyd Remembered On 5th Anniversary Of His Death
George Floyd, a resident of Minneapolis, Minn., lost his life at the hands of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. On the fifth anniversary of his death, many on social media are honoring George Floyd’s life. On this day (May 25) five years ago, George Floyd was arrested after a store clerk at Cup Food alerted the police that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill inside the establishment. Officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane arrived on the scene shortly after 8:00 PM local time. The officers approached Floyd’s SUV and ordered him to show his hands before pulling him out of the vehicle. Chauvin and Officer Tou Thao arrived next, making it a total of four officers on Floyd. The officers pulled Floyd out of the backseat of a squad car with Kueng, Lane, and Chauvin physically holding down Floyd. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, who repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, and was suffering from an anxiety attack, according to onlookers. The officers ignored Floyd’s complaints about his discomfort, with Thao, who kept bystanders at bay, reportedly telling folks, “This is why you don’t do drugs, kids.” The observers noticed that Floyd was no longer moving, and officers discovered that he no longer had a pulse. Witnesses say that the officers did nothing to attempt to revive Floyd as he was lying face down on the pavement. The death of George Floyd sparked citywide demonstrations and protests around the nation, calling for the arrest of the four officers. Floyd’s murder bolstered the “Defund The Police” movement, and tensions between police officers and Black and other minority groups grew as a result. Chauvin was later charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, and was sentenced to 22 and a half years. Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights for ignoring his pleas for help, not administering medical care, and for using extreme measures to subdue him. The other three officers faced similar charges. Lane pleaded guilty to state level charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and sewas ntenced to three years to be served alongside a 2 and a half year federal sentence. Kueng pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced to 3 and a half years in state prison to be served with his 2 and a half year federal sentence. Thao waived his right to a trial but was later found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter and sentenced to almost five years in prison. Naturally, right-wing trolls and MAGA enthusiasts are pushing the theory that Floyd overdosed on drugs instead of focusing on the charges that the officers actually pleaded guilty to. If these tough-guy officers believed they didn’t commit a crime, protests and folks calling for their heads wouldn’t have made them fold. It didn’t stop them from killing a Black man in broad daylight, right? On X, George Floyd’s name is one of the top trending topics. We’ve got those reactions listed below. — Photo: The Washington Post / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
George Floyd Remembered On 5th Anniversary Of His Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com
