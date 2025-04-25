Style Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2025 Time 100 Gala
Red Carpet Rundown: Simone Biles, Serena Williams, & More Slay The 2025 Time 100 Gala
Serena Williams slays the TIME 100 red carpet in a couture cut-out dress from Stella McCartneyFashion girlie Serena did what needed to be done on April 24, showing up in a sculpted black dress by Stella McCartney. The off-the-shoulder dress hugged her figure and featured bold horizontal cutouts that gave a futuristic edge while showing off her legendary curves. The multi-time Grand Slam winner paired her dress with sheer gloves and a sparkly diamond statement necklace that screamed power and elegance. The Wyn Beauty owner also brought the heat with her hair and makeup. She styled her signature honey-blonde hair in a soft half-up, half-down look. And her makeup was flawless – contoured to the ‘gawds, glowing skin, and a neutral lip.
Simone Biles brings medal-worthy style to TIME 100 with Oscar de la RentaThen there was Simone, the most decorated gymnast of all time and a vocal advocate for mental health and athlete safety. She was a whole moment wearing a head-turning Oscar de la Renta mini dress. The strapless nude base was adorned with an intricate black floral wire overlay that looked like wearable art. Her dress was sculpted to perfection around her petite frame. She styled her couture piece with silver heels, a sleek middle part, and glowing skin that made her look fresh and radiant. But beyond the slay, both women remind us what real influence looks like. Serena continues to show us how to balance ambition with self-care, from motherhood to business to fashion. And TIME said it best when honoring Simone: she’s not just transforming gymnastics., Simone is shifting the culture by speaking up for mental health and athlete safety. Yes, their dresses were stunning. But the women wearing them are even more. Simone and Serena are powerful and beautiful, and exactly what the culture needs. Scroll on for more celeb looks from the TIME 100 red carpet.
1. Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts kept it sleek and swaggy at the TIME 100 gala. He rocked a taupe oversized Jil Sander suit with strong shoulders, relaxed tailoring and a slight iridiscent finish. The NFL MVP – and new hubby to Bry Burrows – paired the suit ith a crisp white tee underneath to keep it sporty chic. Black dress shoes and a chunky gold chain added just the right amount of flex.
2. Abby Phillip
Abby Phillip wowed on the TIME 100 red carpet in a sleek, bright white sequin gown that totally shimmered under the lights. The dress brought classic glam with a high neck, long sleeves, and a subtle draped silhouette. Keeping it classy, she let the gown do the talking—opting for minimal accessories, soft glam makeup, and simple long wavy hair.
3. Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg hit the TIME 100 red carpet looking like a true style general. Dare we say military vibes? He rocked a black double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, skinny black tie, and sharp tailored pants. The West Coast rapper went off though with his footwear. He wore olive green patent leather loafers with a white sole we loved. His signature pinky ring and shades completed the look.
4. Mickalene Thomas
Mickalene Thomas served power chic at the TIME 100 gala. The artist stepped out in a sharply tailored navy suit with a crisp white shirt. She topped it off with a baseball cap, statement shades, and combat boots. It’s giving polish with edge. A structured black handbag completed her look.
5. Napheesa Collier
WNBA star Napheesa Collier scored major style points with TIME 100. Another sports champion influencing the culture, she gave bombshell vibes in a slinky silver gown with a deep plunging neckline and open back. Napheesa showed off her curves and confidence – and the body was bodying. She paired her look with silver accessories and styled her hair in a relaxed pony.
6. Gayle King
Gayle King is back on Earth and ready to hit A-list events! The space traveler stunned in a long-sleeve mint green gown with a draped neckline and draped design. Her dress is from Black Halo.
