Red Carpet Rundown: Simone Biles, Serena Williams, & More Slay The 2025 Time 100 Gala

This year’s

gala wasn’t just about powerful speeches and accolades – it was a reminder of the growing influence of sports on culture. From the court to the beam and now to the red carpet, athletes own more than just game stats. They’re changing the game, and nobody has made that clearer than GOATs

Serena Williams

and

Showing that Black women are leading the way, the two received their

TIME 100

distinction in style. And, baby, their fits did not disappoint. So, let’s get into details.

Serena Williams slays the TIME 100 red carpet in a couture cut-out dress from Stella McCartney

Fashion girlie Serena did what needed to be done on April 24, showing up in a sculpted black dress by Stella McCartney. The off-the-shoulder dress hugged her figure and featured bold horizontal

cutouts

that gave a futuristic edge while showing off her legendary curves. The multi-time Grand Slam winner paired her dress with sheer gloves and a sparkly diamond statement necklace that screamed power and elegance.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Wyn Beauty owner also brought the heat with her hair and makeup. She styled her signature honey-blonde hair in a soft half-up, half-down look. And her makeup was flawless – contoured to the ‘gawds, glowing skin, and a neutral lip.

Simone Biles brings medal-worthy style to TIME 100 with Oscar de la Renta

Then there was Simone, the most decorated gymnast of all time and a vocal advocate for mental health and athlete safety. She was a whole moment wearing a head-turning Oscar de la Renta mini dress.

The strapless nude base was adorned with an intricate black floral wire overlay that looked like wearable art. Her dress was sculpted to perfection around her petite frame. She styled her couture piece with silver heels, a sleek middle part, and glowing skin that made her look fresh and radiant.

But beyond the slay, both women remind us what real influence looks like. Serena continues to show us how to balance ambition with self-care, from motherhood to business to fashion. And TIME said it best when honoring Simone: she’s not just transforming gymnastics., Simone is shifting the culture by speaking up for mental health and athlete safety.

Yes, their dresses were stunning. But the women wearing them are even more. Simone and Serena are powerful and beautiful, and exactly what the culture needs.

Scroll on for more celeb looks from the

TIME 100

red carpet.