Red Carpet Rundown: Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Serve Style Goals At The 2025 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors reminded us exactly why they’re one of Black Hollywood’s most talked-about couples as they hit the red carpet for the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Dressed in coordinating black looks that were bold, elevated, and unmistakably fly, the pair brought love and fashion to one of the culture’s most authentic celebrations.

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards is an extension of the blog-style gossip platform that has become a popular online destination for the good, bad, and ugly of Black celebrity news, cultural commentary, and viral moments. It brought together some of the culture’s hottest A-listers, influencers, celebs, and tastemakers.

Meagan and Jonathan were a few of the many favorites we saw hit the carpet. Scroll for a complete fashion rundown.

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Serve Major Style – And Couple – Goals At The Hollywood Unlocked Awards

Meagan Good lit up the carpet in a black structured gown that gave futuristic couture-meets-sultry glam. Featuring an intricate corset bodice with sleek, black geometric squares cascading down the center, Meagan’s look was edgy, sophisticated, and in your face. The Eteri gown’s strategic cutouts also showcased the Harlem actress’ stunning curves.

Sis’ body is tea- and she knew it.

And while her gown was a moment, Meagan’s glam and hair took the look next level. Her chic updo mixed sleek micro braids with a sharp Chinese bang, framing her flawless face beautifully. Pair that with glowing, bronzy skin, sharp cat eyes, and a soft nude lip, and Meagan’s look was giving everything it needed to give.

Jonathan matched his wife’s fly with a textured black-on-black suit paired perfectly with black leather boots and sunglasses. The look was laid-back yet undeniably polished.

And the viral moment of Jonathan playfully posing next to Meagan’s dress? Adorable and uniquely him.

Despite some controversy surrounding their relationship, the couple continues to remain unbothered. We’re here for it.

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebs Who Slayed The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Carpet

Other celebs spotted at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards included Keke Palmer, Phaedra Parks, Fantasia Barrino, Chrisean Rock, and Tiffany Haddish.

See their looks and more below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Serve Style Goals At The 2025 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Keke Palmer Source:Getty Keke Palmer kept it fierce and fabulous, reminding everyone why she’s forever “Booked and Busy.” She rocked a stunning and fashion forward black dress from Balmain with a artistic face design and her fire red hair. 2. Fantasia Barrino Source:Getty Fantasia Barrino brought glamour, style and attitude as bold as her voice at the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. The singer rocked a light pink jumpsuit with accessories that slayed. Her fit included fur cuffs, silver necklaces, and a head-to-toe shimmer. 3. Mya Source:Getty Mya stepped out at the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards to remind folks she has discovered the fountain of youth. The “Case of the Ex” singer looked stunning in a black blazer dress with silver accents and silver and black shimmer fishnet tights. Her hair and makeup matched her look and were top tier. 4. B. Simone Source:Getty B. Simone showed up and showed out on the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards carpet. Showcasing her gains at the gym, the influencer looked sleek and sophisticated in a light gold sequin dress with an ornate corset top and high slit. Her addition of a sleek bun and simple gold jewelry took her look to the next level. 5. Niecy Nash Source:Getty Niecy Nash is the queen of red carpets and her recent Hollywood Unlocked shows why. The comedic actress looked so fabulou in a rainbow colored sheer sequin dress with a black bodysuit underneath. 6. Niecy Nash Source:Getty Phaedra Parks stepped on the red carpet like the realty TV star she is. We loved her knee-length dress that was fun and flirty and her glamorous platinum blonde curls. 7. Tiffany Haddish Source:Getty Tiffany Haddish wore a sleevless black gown with a slight peplum waist and mermaid-style skirt. Tiffany looked sleek, sophisticated, and fashion foward. We are swooning. 8. Chrisean Rock Source:Getty Chrisean Rock came bold in a red look to the Hollywood Unlocked Awards. She rocked an off-the-shoulder ruched dress with silver accessories and a mini red train.