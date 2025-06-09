Red Carpet Rundown: Fashion Is Front & Center At The 2025 BET Awards – See Looks We Love

The 2025 BET Awards – aka Culture’s Biggest Night – went down tonight, June 9, and as expected the red carpet the absolute most (in the best way). Before any awards were handed out, the fashion set the tone – and it was everything.

The BET Awards Kick Off In Black Tie Fashion

This year marks a major shift for the ceremony: the BET Awards rolled out an official Black Tie theme for the first time ever. Yes, you read that right – Culture’s Biggest Night has a dress code. With Harlem’s Fashion Row tapped to help shape the night’s visual identity, guests took the cue and showed out with glamorous gowns, sharp suiting, and editorial-level drama from head to toe.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, tonight’s show promises unforgettable moments, a nostalgic 106 & Park reunion, and a stacked lineup of performances from Teyana Taylor, Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Leon Thomas.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations, while Doechii, Drake, GloRilla, and Future came through with six. In true BET tradition, the show makes space to honor icons. Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin are all Ultimate Icon recipients.

BET Awards Red Carpet Fashion: Keke Palmer Sparkles

Big Boss Keke Palmer stepped into the spotlight with a smile and a little black dress that did anything but play it safe. The sheer bodice was dotted with sparkles, and the dress flared out with a surprise tulle train for that perfect drama-meets-dazzle moment.

Paired with a fresh bob in her now signature red color, glossy heels, and that radiant Keke energy—we are obsessed. Keke is giving grown woman sophistication and we are here for it.

BET Awards Red Carpet Fashion: Doechii In Miu Miu

Doechii came through with a ’90s-it-girl remix that felt so fresh. The Grammy-winner rocked a bold red two-piece Miu Miu set featuring a bandeau-style top and asymmetrical skirt with gold trim.

Her midriff was on full display, and she brought the drama with chunky hoop earrings, stacks on stacks of wooden and amber-toned bangles, and a statement grommet belt that oozed vintage.

Her braids were long and sleek, styled with laid baby hairs and a side part for extra attitude. Bronze-glow makeup, glossy lips, and tinted sunnies sealed the look.

BET Awards Red Carpet Fashion: Ciara Reps For The ‘A’

Ciara gave us high-low perfection in a Black Cong Tri fit that blended streetwear with full-on glam. She wore a black leather button-up with rolled sleeves tucked into a feathered mini skirt with a dramatic, trailing fringe.

She topped her mini skirt and top with an Atlanta “A“ fitted, repping her roots with style. Her jet-black bob was bone-straight with layered flips, and the layered diamond necklaces added just the right amount of sparkle. With strappy stilettos, soft glam, and that signature confidence—this look was Black tie, but all CiCi.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2025 BET Awards

And that’s just the beginning. Scroll to see our 2025 BET Awards Red Carpet Gallery—and get into every fashion detail.

Red Carpet Rundown: Fashion Is Front & Center At The 2025 BET Awards – See Looks We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ashanti Source:Getty Ashanti is serving full on mommy curves at the BET Awards. Just before rocking the stage, the songstress posed on the red carpet in this black sequin dress with a plunging neckline, glitter shine, and slit. Her wet and wavy hair is a Dream girls’ literal dream. 2. Skai Jackson Source:Getty Skai Jackson is back on the red carpet after giving birth to her new baby and we love it. Sis is showing off her snapback – and we love that her. Skai rocked a silver dress with a criss-cross halter neckline, silver bodysuit, and sheer net skirt. Her hair is sleek and sophisticated adding a subtle contrast to her bold dress. 3. Tamar Braxton Source:Getty Tamar Braxton was the ultimate lady in red at the 2025 BET Awards. She rocked a fire-engine red latex gown with a crisscross halter neckline, hip-hugging silhouette, and matching opera gloves that screamed opulence. With her voluminous curls, golden glow, and hoops for days, sis served drama, glam, and boss energy all at once. 4. Law Roach Source:Getty Law, just give us this hat! Celebrity stylist, personality, author, and all the things fashion Law Roach graced the BET Awards carpet in a black look that oozed Black tie. From his velvet suit and satin details, to his crisp white shirt and accessories, Law ate! And yes we need the hat – now. 5. Mya Source:Getty Now this is how you do a sculptural slay, Sis! Mya turned heads in a cutout wine-colored gown, opera gloves, and gold statement jewelry. And let’s talk about that braided updo—art meets style meets royalty. 10 out of 10, no notes. 6. Jordin Sparks Source:Getty Jordin Sparks is giving us coral, orange sherbert and everything in between. Her 2025 BET Awards look is definitely screaming summer! The singer showed up in a high-neck bodycon dress with feathered sleeves that brought all the flair. Her matching lipstick, sleek bun, and statement bag made the whole look feel bright and playful. 7. Snoop Dogg Source:Getty Snoop and his wife Shante Broadus popped out in coordinating cobalt looks that lit up the carpet. Snoop wore a sleek jacket and pants with matching blue kicks, while Shante rocked a tailored suit with sculpted shoulders, a wide-brimmed hat, and a classic Hermès Birkin bag. Black love, Black style—now that’s power couple energy. 8. Ryan Destiny Source:Getty Ryan Destiny floated onto the carpet in a one-shoulder silver draped gown with a high slit that gave goddess vibes with a side of leg day. Her sleek, straight hair and glowing glam kept it soft and modern, while her pointed-toe pumps and silver jewelry kept the look polished. 9. GloRilla Source:Getty GloRilla hit the carpet in full femme-fatale fashion – we see you Sis! Big Glo donned a lace-up leather dress that hugged every curve and revealed a dramatic thigh-high split. Her signature tattoos peeked through and she added edge with lace-up stilettos and a dark clutch. But it was the bold black-and-white wig moment that sealed the deal – giving Cruella energy with a hip-hop twist. 10. Spice Source:Getty Spice exemplified drama in this fit – we see you, Sis. The reality star gave the carpet a royal blie moment with dramatic puff sleeves and a sculpted train was serving First Lady of Fashion. She styled her hair in a pixie with sculpted curls. 11. Drew Sidora Source:Getty Drew looked like a human disco ball in this futuristic crystal mini embellished dress with a fan-like neckline. The silver platforms and blinged-out bracelets elevated her look and completed the retro feel. 12. Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith Source:Getty Kash Doll is outside with her new man, Za’Darius Smith, and we love that for her. The two matched each other’s fly in head-to-toe brown snakeskin leather like it was made just for them. Kash’s corseted lace-up gown and her bae’s sleeveless vest pants set gave red carpet couple goals. 13. Keyshia Cole Source:Getty Keyshia kept it sheer, sultry, and signature with a halter-style black gown draped in feathers and mesh. Her soft red curls and stiletto nails completed a look – and we are obsessed. 14. Tisha Campbell Source:Getty Tisha Campbell is the moment in this burgundy monochromatic moment. Literally looking fine like wine, the actress wears a body-hugging leather dress with belt details, a mermaid skirt and a slight halter-style neckline. She matched her dress with burgundy red hair with a deep side part and soft waves. 15. Jourdin Pauline Source:Getty Jordin Pauline gave sexy video vixen realness in a cut-out bodysuit layered with sheer black leggings, clear heels, and a bold yellow bag. Her platinum blonde curls and layered necklaces added the final sauce to her red carpet moment. 16. Jermaine Dupri Source:Getty Jermaine Dupri understood the assignment in this white suit on the carpet. The cropped blazer was visually interesting, while the tie detail and pants are perfection. 17. Tyler Perry Source:Getty Tyler Perry shows up like the producer he is on every carpet. The actor, comedian and everything in between oozes luxury in this two piece suit from Louis Vuitton. 18. LeToya Luckett and Taleo Cole Source:Getty LeToya looked like a whole futuristic femme fatale in a deep burgundy brown vinyl dress with criss-cross lace-up sides and a matching neck cuff. Her hubby matched her fly in a chocolate satin suit with retro shades. 19. Amerie Source:Getty Amerie looked stunning – sis ate at the BET Awards. The R&B songstress stepped out in a sculptural LBD that made sure the hips were hip-hugging. Her bold bangles, long ombré waves, and platform heels gave her look the drama it needed for Culture’s Biggest Night. 20. Tia Mowry Source:Getty Tia served mocha magic in a one-shoulder chocolate gown that hugged every curve just right. Sis’ body is BODYING! Her slicked-back bun and finger wave baby hairs were giving throwback elegance, while her stack of gold bangles added some flavor. And her smokey eye look? Perfection. 21. Skyh Black and KJ Smith Source:Getty Skyh Black and KJ Smith are one of our favs on a red carpet. KJ showed us what ethereal maternity glam looks like in a golden, draped gown that flowed like liquid. Her halter neckline and baby bump moment gave goddess energy, while Skyh kept it grown and tailored in all-black with a low-cut tee and oversized shades.