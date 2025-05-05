Red Carpet Rundown: Black Style & Excellence Is The Moment At The 2025 Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala is here, and Black fashion is front and center like never before. With this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the energy is sharp, elevated, and unapologetically us.

As reported for weeks, the night’s theme centers on Black Dandyism. Vogue describes it as “a fashion revolution, a movement steeped in history, resistance, and pride.”

It’s not just about the fit but what the fit represents. So let’s get into the looks we love.

2025 Met Gala: Diana Ross Is The Moment. Period

2025 Met Gala: Teyana Taylor’s Suit ‘Rose From The Concrete’

Teyana Taylor is one of the first to hit the carpet, and she’s already making headlines. She’s rocking a burgundy pinstripe three-piece suit layered under a velvet cape with “Harlem Rose From The Concrete” embroidered across the train. The look is pure Harlem Renaissance-meets-high fashion: sharp lapels, bold shoulder pads, a feathered hat, red gloves, and a matching cane.

Every detail is intentional, dramatic, and luxe—exactly what the theme calls for.

2025 Met Gala: Co-Chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, & Pharrell Williams

Also commanding attention are this year’s co-chairs: Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams. Colman gives royal vibes in a pleated cobalt blue cape with silver embellishments, worn over a classic black and white look. Lewis shows up in a custom all-white suit with a cropped blazer, layered pearls, and an ornate sash that takes the look from clean to couture.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director Pharrell keeps it crisp and demure in a double-breasted textured white blazer, flared black pants, a slim tie, and his signature sunglasses.

As the night goes on, the looks keep

getting better and better

– but who is surprised?

As

Vogue

explains, “Black dandyism was born out of resistance and reinvention—merging Black culture with European fashion starting after Emancipation and blossoming in full force during the Harlem Renaissance.” Langston Hughes, Josephine Baker, Zora Neale Hurston – our fashion ancestors weren’t just dressing up.

They were shaping culture. And tonight, their spirit is alive and thriving.

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Style & Excellence Is The Moment At The 2025 Met Gala

HelloBeautiful is live on the scene, covering every moment as it unfolds. From the tailored drama to the cultural references stitched into every hem, this year’s carpet is a love letter to Black fashion history and a bold claim on its future.

See our gallery of more looks below.