Red Carpet Rundown: Black Style & Excellence Is The Moment At The 2025 Met Gala
2025 Met Gala: Diana Ross Is The Moment. PeriodThe moment Miss Diana Ross touched that Met Gala carpet, the mood shifted—because when a true legend arrives, everyone moves. Escorted by her son Evan Ross, the icon made a grand entrance in a crystal-studded silver gown, a white feather-lined cape, and a dramatic hat so wide it could block out the sun. Her voluminous curls sat effortlessly under that over-the-top, rimmed hat, which looked like a couture cloud floating above her head. The cape? Baby, it’s longer than a CVS receipt and just as extra—and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
2025 Met Gala: Teyana Taylor’s Suit ‘Rose From The Concrete’Teyana Taylor is one of the first to hit the carpet, and she’s already making headlines. She’s rocking a burgundy pinstripe three-piece suit layered under a velvet cape with “Harlem Rose From The Concrete” embroidered across the train. The look is pure Harlem Renaissance-meets-high fashion: sharp lapels, bold shoulder pads, a feathered hat, red gloves, and a matching cane. Every detail is intentional, dramatic, and luxe—exactly what the theme calls for.
2025 Met Gala: Co-Chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, & Pharrell WilliamsAlso commanding attention are this year’s co-chairs: Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams. Colman gives royal vibes in a pleated cobalt blue cape with silver embellishments, worn over a classic black and white look. Lewis shows up in a custom all-white suit with a cropped blazer, layered pearls, and an ornate sash that takes the look from clean to couture. Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director Pharrell keeps it crisp and demure in a double-breasted textured white blazer, flared black pants, a slim tie, and his signature sunglasses. As the night goes on, the looks keep getting better and better – but who is surprised? As Vogue explains, “Black dandyism was born out of resistance and reinvention—merging Black culture with European fashion starting after Emancipation and blossoming in full force during the Harlem Renaissance.” Langston Hughes, Josephine Baker, Zora Neale Hurston – our fashion ancestors weren’t just dressing up. They were shaping culture. And tonight, their spirit is alive and thriving. RELATED: Men Of The Met Gala: A$AP Rocky & Pharrell Are Kings Of The Carpet
Red Carpet Gallery: Black Style & Excellence Is The Moment At The 2025 Met GalaHelloBeautiful is live on the scene, covering every moment as it unfolds. From the tailored drama to the cultural references stitched into every hem, this year’s carpet is a love letter to Black fashion history and a bold claim on its future. See our gallery of more looks below.
1. Doechii
Doechii pulled up in full Louis Vuitton checks and monogram, rocking a tailored short suit with a bold maroon pussybow, knee socks, and loafers that screamed cool auntie at a Harlem jazz lounge. With a lit cigar in one hand, mini bag in another, and a razor-sharp bobbed Afro, she understood the assignment while being unapologetically her. Doechii continues her reign as that girl giving a look that is Black dandy meets fashion disruptor and cultural icon. Yes, Sis!
2. Cardi B
Cardi B made dandy her own. She stepped out in a mossy green textured suit that had us swooning. The ruffled neckline, cinched waist, and floor-grazing pants were giving sexy countess of the Met. With her voluminous side-swept red hair and emerald eyeshadow, sis fully leaned into the old-school glamour with a modern Bronx twist.
3. Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill arrived the regal icon she is, dressed in a sunshine-hued suit with oversized lapels and details and an avant-garde train that floated behind her like royalty. The Afro? Perfect. The gloves, the brooch, the blue Birkin? We love. And the parasol to top it all off? Black dandyism personified.
4. Halle Berry
Halle Berry gave “grown woman, glamazon, and not playing with y’all” in a sheer paneled black gown that brought high drama and high slit. The velvet tuxedo-style cropped jacket added structure and texture, while the fishnet train swept the carpet like a boss. She topped it all with vintage waves and a chic veil. Whew, Halle’s body is all the dandy we need.
5. Savannah James
Savannah James is showing us how to do tailoring with a curve—literally. Her deep burgundy pinstripe suit gown features a corseted waist, exaggerated cuffs, and a dramatic fishtail bottom that blends menswear and high fashion in all the right ways. She looks strong, stunning, and like she walked straight out of a Black fashion fantasy. Her suit is Thom Browne.
6. Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg made a bold, eclectic statement at the Met Gala in a black buttoned-up tuxedo layered beneath a dramatic white textured overcoat with exaggerated shoulders. Yes, this masterpiece is Thom Browne!
She accessorized with a tilted top hat adorned with a delicate netted veil, chunky gold rings, and a two-tone structured clutch, giving off a theatrical, high-fashion energy. Her long, natural locs flowed gracefully under the hat, adding a regal and unapologetically Black touch to the avant-garde ensemble.
7. Coco Jones
Coco Jones came dressed like an opulent Black queen in a heavily embellished cream and pearl coat layered over equally beaded trousers. The texture, the weight, the detailing, and the train – it’s all rich, regal, and tailored to perfection. From the swooped baby hair to the diamond necklace, every inch screams couture drama with culture at the core.
8. Kerry Washington
Kerry pulled up serving old-school glamour with new-school edge in a structured cream blazer, sheer skirt, and dramatic wide-brim hat. The deep plunge, crystal gloves, and slick ponytail braided into cascading curls made it fashion-forward but still soft and sultry. She’s giving grown woman luxury with a side of Scandal-era Olivia Pope energy. We are swooning.
9. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross lit up the Met Gala carpet in a sculptural color-blocked look that blended high fashion with theatrical flair. She wore a deep burgundy blazer over a cream blouse with voluminous pink satin pants cinched at the waist with a dramatic sash, paired with a wide-brimmed mauve hat and a bold fuchsia clutch. Her signature curls were tucked neatly under the hat, while her vibrant smile and confident pose sealed the ‘Black Dandy’ moment.
10. Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita is a vision in mint—channeling vintage Black church elegance with a soft, double-breasted suit, matching cape, and a fly little hat to top it off. She’s giving Sunday best meets Met Gala royalty with flawless skin and regal poise. It’s the kind of effortless slay only Lupita, the Chanel ambassador, can deliver.
11. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion is serving vintage glam with a hot girl twist in a silver embellished gown and floor-length white fur coat that screams luxury. Her hair is styled in an elegant updo with pearls laced through like a crown—because she is the moment. From the body to the beat, she’s giving glamour girl realness while still reppin’ Houston.
12. Zendaya
Zendaya is back in her fashion icon bag, rocking an all-white three-piece suit with flared trousers and a wide-brim hat that gives straight-up dandy drama. The look is clean, minimal, and quietly powerful. With this look, Zendaya is very demure, very classy reminding us all she’s that girl. Sis knows how eat up any theme without breaking a sweat.
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Style & Excellence Is The Moment At The 2025 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
