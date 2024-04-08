Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Amber Riley Shimmies Down The 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet In A Look We Love

Published on April 8, 2024

amber riley 2024 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The 2024 CMT Music Awards aired last night, and all eyes were glued to the event’s red carpet. With buzz around Beyoncé’s record-breaking release of “Cowboy Carter,” rumors of her possible attendance, and renewed energy about the impact of all Black creators and voices in the traditional genre, fans and onlookers waited with bated breath to see who would grace the red carpet.

Spoiler alert: Beyoncé did not attend.

However, the event brought out a mix of well-known country influencers and artists, up-and-coming entertainers, and celebrities from across musical genres. Keep scrolling to see who we spotted on the red carpet.

Amber Riley’s stunning fringe moment deserves a round of applause.

Dubbed “country music’s biggest night,” the celebratory ceremony was held at Austin’s Moody Center. With Austin most known as the home of country music, the city was the perfect backdrop for the star-studded soiree.

One of our good girlfriends in our heads, Amber Riley, was one of the best-dressed of the night. The “Glee” star was in attendance as a nominee for “CMT performance of the year,” for “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” from “CMT Smashing Glass.”

Amber didn’t take home the red and black trophy, but her outfit was award-winning and worthy of applause. The actress-singer—who says she loves a good theme—wore a long-sleeved mini black bodycon dress with a deep-V neckline that showed off the girls.

Bringing all the drama to Amber’s look were light-catching sequins and tiered black fringe details that shimmered and moved as she sashayed down the red carpet. The bombshell dress is from Nicci Hou.

Styled by Icon Tips, Amber topped off her glamorous look with a slightly bumped chin-length bob, soft glam makeup, and rhinestone-studded strappy shoes. She shared the look on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes glimpse for fans. “Aaahhh! I’m at the CMT AWARDS! As @keith_lee125 always says, God is amazing!” Amber captioned her reel with a shimmy.

2024 Red Carpet Gallery: 2024 CMT Awards

Amber (and her fabulous fringe) was just one of the several Black Hollywood “IT” girls attending the Austin event. Several young Black country artists featured on “Cowboy Carter,” such as Tanner Adell and Willie Jones, slayed the carpet. GloRilla, who released a new album, “Erhhythang Erhhythang,” dazzled in white. And CBS host Gayle King also made an appearance in green sequins.

See our outfit rundown below.

1. GloRilla

GloRilla Source:Getty

Yeah, Glo! GloRilla is a vision in white on the red carpet. Fresh off the release of her new album with femcees like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, Glo shines in a white sleeveless satin Nooki gown with a structured bodice, ruching, and a high slit.

2. Tanner Adell

Tanner Adell Source:Getty

Self-proclaimed “Beyonce with a lasso,” Tanner Adell oozed sexiness on the 2024 CMT Music Awards carpet. She wore a shimmery nude net Natalia Fedner gown with a tan bodysuit underneath. Tanner paired her sexy look with edgy Bantu knots and fierce eyeliner.

3. Willie Jones

Willie Jones Source:Getty

Willie Jones, who lends his vocals to Beyonce’s “Just for Fun,” looks suave and sexy at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. The Louisiana native wears a cream suit and straw cowboy hat with a black ascot. He pairs his cream look with a mini caramel bag.

4. Gayle King

Gayle King Source:Getty

Gayle King gave us main character energy at the CMT Awards, arriving in a bright neon Badgley Mischka sequin pantsuit. The morning show host completed her monochromatic moment with matching metallic heels and green eyeshadow. 

5. Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton Source:Getty

Mickey Guyton gives the girlies glam, glam, and more glam at Austin’s Moody Center on April 7. The country star wears a silver and black sheer ombre Retrofete gown with a halter neckline and silver fringe. She topped off the look with blonde hair and bronze makeup.

6. Reyna Roberts

Reyna Roberts Source:Getty

At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, Reyna Roberts was all about denim. The “Cowboy Carter” collaborator wore a deep indigo set with bell-bottom jeans, a corset, and a bolero-style jacket. She accessorized her look with cross details and sexy sheer underlays.

7. Brittney Spencer

Brittney Spencer Source:Getty

Brittney Spencer gives us glam cowgirl vibes at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. The singer wears bell bottoms and a button-down blouse with pink sequin details.

