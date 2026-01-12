Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are starting now. But before a single name is called or a statue is lifted, the red carpet is already delivering. Cameras are flashing, gowns are moving, and the fashion girls are wasting zero time.

We’re watching closely as several of our favorites chase gold this evening. Cynthia Erivo made history as the first Black woman to earn two Lead Actress nominations. Teyana Taylor scored her first Globe nomination for One Battle After Another. And Michael B. Jordan called his first nomination for Sinners an “honor.”

But while awards are still up in the air, the fashion wins are already locked in.

This year’s Golden Globes red carpet is all about impact. Sequins are catching the light. Corsets are cinching tight. Mermaid silhouettes are hugging curves and flaring out. Jewel tones, dramatic trains, exaggerated shapes, and high-shine finishes are everywhere.

Golden Globes Red Carpet: Olandria Carthen Dazzles In Christian Siriano

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One of the biggest fashion moments of the night belongs to Olandria Carthen, who made her Golden Globes debut feel like a victory lap. She stepped onto the carpet in a jewel-tone green corset gown by Christian Siriano, styled by the Reismans, and immediately separated herself from the pack.

The bodice was snatched to the ‘gawds leading into a mermaid skirt with a dramatic sculpted flare bottom. The shape was bold, the color is rich, and the fit? Perfect. That green against her chocolate skin is a moment the group chat will be talking about all night.

Her beauty look understood the assignment. Olandria went full vintage glamour with a sculpted updo, molded waves, a soft bang, and a sleek bun that kept the focus right where it should be — her face. Bronzed skin, plush lashes, and nude glossy lips kept things clean and classic.

RELATED: The Fly Fashion Doll Has Arrived: Olandria Carthen Takes Over NYFW

Golden Globes Red Carpet: Chase Infiniti Earns Best Dressed In This Couture Dress

Then there’s Chase Infiniti, who came through with high-fashion drama in custom Louis Vuitton. The corset top was fully embellished and crystal-heavy, pulling the eye straight to an exaggerated sculptural waist that flared away from her body. From there, the look dropped into a sleek black velvet pencil skirt with a long, trailing train that moved beautifully with every step.

It was bold, artistic, and very Golden Globes. The dynamic duo, Wayman and Micah, styled Chase for this fab moment.

Chase kept her makeup soft and minimal, letting her cheekbones and skin shine. Her lion-style curls brought volume and fierceness.

RELATED: Who Is Chase Infiniti? 5 Things To Know About Hollywood’s Newest It Girl

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes carpet is its own runway – and our gallery of moments is below. See looks from Teyana Taylor, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tessa Thompson, Ayo Edibiri, Ryan Destiny, Damson Idris, and more.

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com