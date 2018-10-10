Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 American Music Awards

1. OFFSET, CARDI B

OFFSET, CARDI B Source:Getty

THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) – The ‘2018 American Music Awards,’ the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) OFFSET, CARDI B vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,large,democracy,fan – enthusiast,voting,kiari cephus,abc – broadcasting company,cardi b,microsoft theater – los angeles

2. CARDI B

CARDI B Source:Getty

THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) – The ‘2018 American Music Awards,’ the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) CARDI B vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,large,democracy,fan – enthusiast,voting,abc – broadcasting company,cardi b,microsoft theater – los angeles

3. ABC’s Coverage Of The 2018 American Music Awards

ABC’s Coverage Of The 2018 American Music Awards Source:Getty

THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) – The ‘2018 American Music Awards,’ the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) CARDI B vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,large,democracy,fan – enthusiast,voting,abc – broadcasting company,cardi b,microsoft theater – los angeles

4. 2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals

2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,awards ceremony,tracee ellis ross,microsoft theater – los angeles

5. ABC’s Coverage Of The 2018 American Music Awards

ABC’s Coverage Of The 2018 American Music Awards Source:Getty

THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) – The ‘2018 American Music Awards,’ the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) QUAVO vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,large,democracy,fan – enthusiast,voting,quavious marshall,abc – broadcasting company,microsoft theater – los angeles

6. 2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals

2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,awards ceremony,vanessa anne hudgens,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles

7. 2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals

2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Gladys Knight attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,awards ceremony,gladys knight,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles

8. 2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals

2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Gladys Knight attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,awards ceremony,gladys knight,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles

9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS-ARRIVALS

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty

US singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,singer,california,city of los angeles,awards ceremony,carrie underwood,music award

10. 2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals

2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Amara La Negra attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,awards ceremony,microsoft theater – los angeles

11. 2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals

2018 American Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Tyra Banks attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,awards ceremony,tyra banks,music award,microsoft theater – los angeles

12. 2018 American Music Awards – Red Carpet

2018 American Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: Ty Dolla Sign attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,award,awards ceremony,ty dolla sign,microsoft theater – los angeles

13. POST MALONE

POST MALONE Source:Getty

THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) – The ‘2018 American Music Awards,’ the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) POST MALONE vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,large,democracy,fan – enthusiast,voting,post malone,abc – broadcasting company,microsoft theater – los angeles

14. AMANDLA STENBERG

AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty

THE 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS(r) – The ‘2018 American Music Awards,’ the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC. (Image Group LA via Getty Images) AMANDLA STENBERG vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,television show,california,city of los angeles,award,large,democracy,fan – enthusiast,voting,amandla stenberg,abc – broadcasting company,microsoft theater – los angeles

