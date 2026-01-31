Gallery: 10 Red Carpet Grammy Moments We’ll Never Forget

1. Beyoncé at the 56th GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty Beyoncé’s white lace gown is timeless, fitted, and effortlessly Grammy-worthy. At the time it hit the carpet, it was such a memorable moment. (It went viral before looks actually could go viral) . The sheer floral detailing makes it feel classic but still a little daring. Her honey-blonde wavy bob, bright red lip, and glowing skin are the definition of superstar beauty.

2. Doechii at the 67th GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty Doechii was in her element last year! She stepped out in Thom Browne and gave a fresh twist on red carpet tailoring. The pinstriped, corseted silhouette felt sharp, fashion-forward, and completely her. Her sleek hairstyle, bold eye makeup, and glossy nude lip tied the whole look together with confidence.

3. H.E.R. at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty H.E.R.’s bright yellow look was pure sunshine on the red carpet, complete with sparkling embellishments and flowing sleeves. The silhouette felt dramatic, but still effortless. Her big natural curls, tinted shades, and glowing makeup made it a full superstar vibe. So retro, yet so chic!

4. Nicki Minaj at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty Your best accessory is – a priest? The year Nicki Minaj arrived at the GRAMMY’s with a religious figure on her arm everyone was talking about it. And the rapper – known to make a scene – ate the attention up. Posing next to her “pope,” she wore a deep red dress with a dramatic hood and black sewn details. It was giving Little Red Riding Hood meets a Flying Nun. Ok, Nicki!

5. Cardi B at the 65th GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty Before she started asking “Am I the Drama?” Cardi B definitely was. At the 65th GRAMMYs, Cardi did what Cardi always does: she turned the Grammys carpet into her runway. This royal blue sculptural gown was pure couture drama, with that oversized neckline stealing the entire scene.

6. Rihanna at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty Rihanna’s white feathered gown was soft, whimsical, and instantly unforgettable. The texture and sheer stripes made it feel playful but still very couture. Her red hair, berry lip, and subtle smoky eye made the beauty look just as much of a moment.

7. Ciara at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty Ciara stepped out serving legs, confidence, and a bold cutout design that felt very early-2010s Grammys. The flowing train added drama while the bodice kept it edgy and sleek. Her straight hair and bronzed makeup made the look flawless.

8. SZA at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty SZA gave soft romance with a little red carpet drama in this nude tulle mermaid gown. The colorful floral appliqués cascading down the front made it feel like a full garden moment. Her long, glossy waves and warm, glowing makeup kept everything super dreamy.

9. Lizzo at the 65th GRAMMY Awards Source: Getty Lizzo showed up looking like a walking bouquet in this bold orange floral cape moment. The oversized hood, 3D petals, and sweeping train made it impossible to look anywhere else. She cleared the room with this look – and we still love it.