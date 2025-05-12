Red Carpet Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion Serves BAWDY In Quinne Li At The 2025 Gold Gala, See What Other Stars Wore

The song’s video, filmed in Japan, was a visual love letter to Japanese cinema and culture. Meg merged hip hop, pop culture, and Japanese style in a way that only she can. So, Megan showed up to the swanky soiree with gratitude for Gold House and AAPI culture while rocking an Asian fashion-forward slay that we are still swooning over. Megan Thee Stallion Serves BAWDY In Quinne Li At The Gold House Gala Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. GALLERY: From Megan Thee Stallion To H.E.R., See All The Stars Who Slayed The 2025 Gold House Gala While we are still gagging over Meg’s look, she wasn’t the only star cameras spotted on the carpet. Scroll through our gallery below to see some of our other favorite stars. We’re talking Jordan Chiles, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and more. When it’s time for Megan Thee Stallion to step on a red carpet, we already know the Hot Girl is going to slay. Her fashion moments give style, attitude, and BAWDY – and her recent Gold House Gala appearance was no exception.Held on May 10 in Los Angeles, the fourth annual Gold Gala brought out Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) excellence and the stars who support these communities. At the event, Megan received the prestigious One House Honor for paying homage to Asian Pacific culture. More specifically, Gold House highlighted “Mamushi,” her recent single featuring Yuki Chiba.The song’s video, filmed in Japan, was a visual love letter to Japanese cinema and culture. Meg merged hip hop, pop culture, and Japanese style in a way that only she can. So, Megan showed up to the swanky soiree with gratitude for Gold House and AAPI culture while rocking an Asian fashion-forward slay that we are still swooning over.The Houston hot girl wore a jaw-dropping black gown from Quinne Li that demanded attention from every angle. The dramatic piece featured a sheer lace bodice with her curves on full display. Around the bodice was a 3-D, bold circular black sculptural padding gracing her bust and hips. Megan’s Quinne Li gown also featured a high-neck mandarin collar to bring in sophisication, a satin embroidered skirt, and an ultra-high slit to show off her killer legs. But that wasn’t the only part of Meg’s figure she flexed – the entire dress gave BAWDY. Every detail of the fit was intentional and high-impact – just like she is.The “HISS” rapper paired the statement gown with simple black heels, dangling statement earrings, and a smoldering beat that featured winged liner and a soft rose lip. Megan brought the Asian inspiration up a notch, styling her rich auburn-red hair into a funky ponytail with blunt ends. Her hair and beauty were giving anime villain, dominatrix couture, and soft glam all in one. Megan didn’t just attend the Gold Gala—she slayed it. And in a space centered on cultural collaboration and representation, her presence was powerful and her fashion made the statement clear: she came with respect, beauty, and BAWDY!While we are still gagging over Meg’s look, she wasn’t the only star cameras spotted on the carpet. Scroll through our gallery below to see some of our other favorite stars. We’re talking, and more.

1. H.E.R. Source: Getty H.E.R. embraced an ultra-feminine, yet sleek look for the Gold Gala. She wore a fitted strapless chocolate brown Kim Shui gown that hugged in all the right places. With double slits, layered gold accessories, and signature tinted shades, she gave rich auntie elegance with a side of cool. H.E.R.’s hair as always was big, voluminous, and a moment in itself.

2. Jordan Chiles Source: Getty Jordan Chiles stepped onto the 2025 Gold House Gala carpet looking like a whole moment in this daring black cutout gown that gave body-ody-ody from every angle. The Olympian served athletic glam with a sculpted halter neckline, edgy chest and waist cutouts, and a curve-hugging silhouette that shimmered under the lights. She completed the look with soft glam makeup, and gold hoops.

3. Jhené Aiko Source: Getty Jhené was one of the only stars in a bright color at the golden night – and it made the sultry singer and entrepreneur stand out! She arrived in a hot pink ruffled moment that gave drama, romance, and a little leg—all at once. The asymmetrical mini-to-maxi hemline floated effortlessly as she served goddess energy with soft waves and glowing skin. This was ethereal but make it sexy, and we’re here for every tier of it.

4. Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Ming Lee Simmons Source: Getty It was a model family affair as Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Ming Lee Simmons hit the 2025 Gold Gala. From mama Kimora Lee’s look to her daughters’ Aoki Lee and Ming Lee’s slay, each ensemble was elegant, elevated, and a glamorous take on red carpet slays.