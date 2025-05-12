Megan Thee Stallion Serves BAWDY At The Gold House Gala
Red Carpet Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion Serves BAWDY In Quinne Li At The 2025 Gold Gala, See What Other Stars Wore
Megan Thee Stallion Serves BAWDY In Quinne Li At The Gold House GalaThe Houston hot girl wore a jaw-dropping black gown from Quinne Li that demanded attention from every angle. The dramatic piece featured a sheer lace bodice with her curves on full display. Around the bodice was a 3-D, bold circular black sculptural padding gracing her bust and hips. Megan’s Quinne Li gown also featured a high-neck mandarin collar to bring in sophisication, a satin embroidered skirt, and an ultra-high slit to show off her killer legs. But that wasn’t the only part of Meg’s figure she flexed – the entire dress gave BAWDY. Every detail of the fit was intentional and high-impact – just like she is. The “HISS” rapper paired the statement gown with simple black heels, dangling statement earrings, and a smoldering beat that featured winged liner and a soft rose lip. Megan brought the Asian inspiration up a notch, styling her rich auburn-red hair into a funky ponytail with blunt ends. Her hair and beauty were giving anime villain, dominatrix couture, and soft glam all in one. Megan didn’t just attend the Gold Gala—she slayed it. And in a space centered on cultural collaboration and representation, her presence was powerful and her fashion made the statement clear: she came with respect, beauty, and BAWDY!
GALLERY: From Megan Thee Stallion To H.E.R., See All The Stars Who Slayed The 2025 Gold House GalaWhile we are still gagging over Meg’s look, she wasn’t the only star cameras spotted on the carpet. Scroll through our gallery below to see some of our other favorite stars. We’re talking Jordan Chiles, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, and more.
1. H.E.R.
H.E.R. embraced an ultra-feminine, yet sleek look for the Gold Gala. She wore a fitted strapless chocolate brown Kim Shui gown that hugged in all the right places. With double slits, layered gold accessories, and signature tinted shades, she gave rich auntie elegance with a side of cool. H.E.R.’s hair as always was big, voluminous, and a moment in itself.
2. Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles stepped onto the 2025 Gold House Gala carpet looking like a whole moment in this daring black cutout gown that gave body-ody-ody from every angle. The Olympian served athletic glam with a sculpted halter neckline, edgy chest and waist cutouts, and a curve-hugging silhouette that shimmered under the lights. She completed the look with soft glam makeup, and gold hoops.
3. Jhené Aiko
Jhené was one of the only stars in a bright color at the golden night – and it made the sultry singer and entrepreneur stand out! She arrived in a hot pink ruffled moment that gave drama, romance, and a little leg—all at once. The asymmetrical mini-to-maxi hemline floated effortlessly as she served goddess energy with soft waves and glowing skin. This was ethereal but make it sexy, and we’re here for every tier of it.
4. Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Ming Lee Simmons
It was a model family affair as Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Ming Lee Simmons hit the 2025 Gold Gala. From mama Kimora Lee’s look to her daughters’ Aoki Lee and Ming Lee’s slay, each ensemble was elegant, elevated, and a glamorous take on red carpet slays.
5. Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai went bold in texture play with a fluffy taupe feathered top and a sculptural black leather-like ball skirt from Prabal Gurung. She topped it off with statement earrings and chunky gold cuffs, proving she’s not afraid to go high fashion with an edge. 10 out of 10, Jeannie!
Red Carpet Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion Serves BAWDY In Quinne Li At The 2025 Gold Gala, See What Other Stars Wore was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage