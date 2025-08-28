After a five-year hiatus, R&B powerhouse Teyana Taylor is back with her most ambitious project yet. Fans can experience her highly anticipated album “Escape Room” up close at an exclusive in-store signing and meet-and-greet at Byrdland Records on Monday, August 25th.
The multitalented artist has crafted something truly special with “Escape Room,” which officially drops on August 22nd. This isn’t just another album release – it’s a complete audiovisual experience that blends music with storytelling in an unprecedented way.
A Star-Studded Musical Experience
“Escape Room” showcases Taylor’s artistic evolution with an impressive 22 tracks. What sets this album apart are the nine narrative interludes woven throughout, featuring voices from Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses. Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, La La Anthony, Niecy Nash, Jodie Turner-Smith, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, and Regina King all contribute their talents as narrators, creating a cinematic atmosphere that elevates the listening experience.
Henson goes beyond narration, actually appearing as a guest on one of the album’s tracks, adding another layer of star power to an already remarkable project.
The album campaign kicked off last month with the release of “Long Time,” Taylor’s first new single in five years. The track serves as a perfect reintroduction to her artistry, showcasing the vocal prowess and emotional depth that made her a standout in the R&B landscape.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to meet one of music’s most dynamic artists and celebrate her triumphant return to the spotlight.
R&B Icon Teyana Taylor Returns with ‘Escape Room’ Album Event was originally published on kysdc.com
1. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
2. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
3. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
4. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
5. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
6. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
7. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
8. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
9. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
10. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
11. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
12. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
13. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
14. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
15. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room”
16. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
17. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
18. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
19. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
20. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
21. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
22. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
23. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
24. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
25. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
26. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
27. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
28. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room”
29. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
30. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
31. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
32. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
33. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
34. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
35. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
36. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
37. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
38. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
39. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
40. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
41. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
42. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
43. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
44. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
45. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
46. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
47. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
48. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
49. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
50. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
51. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
52. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
53. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
54. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
55. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
56. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
57. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
58. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
59. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
60. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
61. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
62. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
63. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
64. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
65. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
66. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
67. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
68. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
69. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
70. Teyana Taylor “Escape Room” In-Store Signing at Byrdland RecordsSource:@Jeffrey Heyward
August 25th, 2025: Teyana Taylor at Byrdland Records for an in-store signing and meet and greet with R&B superstar Teyana Taylor as she releases new album “Escape Room” teyana taylor
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Watch: Chicago Mayor Takes Down Trump And Reporter With One Eloquent Answer
-
MAGA Has A Meltdown After Cracker Barrel Changes Logo, X Can’t Stop Laughing
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Halle Berry Not-So-Subtly Responds To Ex David Justice With Vacation Bikini Flex, X Debates Pettiness
-
DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion A “Liar” In Deposition, Social Media Reacts
-
20 Black Music Movies We Can’t Get Enough Of
-
Texas Political Prisoner Rep. Nicole Collier Defies Republican Lawlessness