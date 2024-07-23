Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rappers with the Most Charting Songs on Billboard

Published on July 23, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Wayne HOB Dallas

Source: @kandidsxkev / Online Editor Reagan Elam-Relam@radio-one.com

What Are Billboard Hot 100 Entries?

If you’re into music, especially rap, you’ve probably heard about the Billboard Hot 100. But what’s the big deal about it? Well, the Billboard Hot 100 is the chart that ranks the most popular songs in the U.S. every week.
It’s like the ultimate scoreboard for music. Songs get ranked based on a mix of radio airplay, sales (both physical and digital), and streaming numbers. So, if your favorite track is blowing up on Spotify and getting mad love on the radio, chances are it’s climbing up that Hot 100.

How Hard Is It to Get on the Billboard Hot 100?

Getting a track on the Hot 100 ain’t no easy feat. First off, you need a solid fanbase that’s gonna stream, buy, and request your song like crazy. Then, you need to catch the attention of radio stations and playlists. It’s a hustle, for real. Think about it – every week, thousands of songs are dropped, but only 100 can make it to the chart. You gotta have that magic mix of a dope beat, catchy lyrics, and some good promo behind you. And even then, there’s no guarantee.

Rappers with the Most Entries

Now, let’s talk about some heavyweights who’ve dominated the Hot 100.

Drake

First up, we gotta mention Drake. This dude has been killing it for years. He’s got more entries on the Hot 100 than almost any other artist, period. With hits like “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” and countless others, Drake knows how to stay relevant and keep his music in heavy rotation.

Lil Wayne

Next, we got Lil Wayne. Weezy’s been in the game for a long time and he’s stacked up a ton of entries on the Hot 100. From his solo tracks to his features, Lil Wayne’s got that staying power.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is another name that’s impossible to ignore. She’s the queen of rap and has numerous entries on the Hot 100. Tracks like “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and her features on other artists’ songs have kept her on the charts consistently.

Kanye West

Kanye West has also made a massive impact on the Hot 100. Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t deny that Kanye’s music has been a staple on the charts. Songs like “Stronger,” “Gold Digger,” and his more recent works keep him in the mix. Check out the Full List Below!

1. Drake – 333

Drake - 333
Source: Getty

2. Future – 199

Future - 199
Source: @stanlophotography

3. Lil Wayne – 186

Lil Wayne - 186
Source: Lil Wayne

4. Kanye West – 157

Kanye West - 157
Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

5. Nicki Minaj – 148

Nicki Minaj - 148
Source: Vevo

6. Lil Baby – 141

Lil Baby - 141
Source: Radio One

7. Travis Scott – 117

Travis Scott - 117
Source: n/a

8. Eminem – 112

Eminem - 112
Source: Interscope/ Shady Records

9. Lil Uzi Vert – 108

Lil Uzi Vert - 108
Source: .(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

10. 105

105
Source: Getty

11. NBA Youngboy – 104

NBA Youngboy - 104
Source: Getty

12. 21 Savage – 103

21 Savage - 103
Source: Lourdes Sukari

13. Young Thug – 93

Young Thug - 93
Source: Getty

14. Lil Durk – 92

Lil Durk - 92
Source: Getty

15. J Cole – 87

J Cole - 87
Source: Live Nation

16. GUNNA – 86

GUNNA - 86
Source: Getty

17. Juice Wrld – 80

Juice Wrld - 80
Source: Getty

18. Kendrick Lamar – 75

Kendrick Lamar - 75
Source: Renell Medrano

Rappers with the Most Charting Songs on Billboard was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close