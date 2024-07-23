Rappers with the Most Charting Songs on Billboard
What Are Billboard Hot 100 Entries?If you’re into music, especially rap, you’ve probably heard about the Billboard Hot 100. But what’s the big deal about it? Well, the Billboard Hot 100 is the chart that ranks the most popular songs in the U.S. every week. It’s like the ultimate scoreboard for music. Songs get ranked based on a mix of radio airplay, sales (both physical and digital), and streaming numbers. So, if your favorite track is blowing up on Spotify and getting mad love on the radio, chances are it’s climbing up that Hot 100.
How Hard Is It to Get on the Billboard Hot 100?
Rappers with the Most EntriesNow, let’s talk about some heavyweights who’ve dominated the Hot 100.
DrakeFirst up, we gotta mention Drake. This dude has been killing it for years. He’s got more entries on the Hot 100 than almost any other artist, period. With hits like “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” and countless others, Drake knows how to stay relevant and keep his music in heavy rotation.
Lil WayneNext, we got Lil Wayne. Weezy’s been in the game for a long time and he’s stacked up a ton of entries on the Hot 100. From his solo tracks to his features, Lil Wayne’s got that staying power.
Nicki MinajNicki Minaj is another name that’s impossible to ignore. She’s the queen of rap and has numerous entries on the Hot 100. Tracks like “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and her features on other artists’ songs have kept her on the charts consistently.
Kanye WestKanye West has also made a massive impact on the Hot 100. Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t deny that Kanye’s music has been a staple on the charts. Songs like “Stronger,” “Gold Digger,” and his more recent works keep him in the mix. Check out the Full List Below!
1. Drake – 333
2. Future – 199
3. Lil Wayne – 186
4. Kanye West – 157
5. Nicki Minaj – 148
6. Lil Baby – 141
7. Travis Scott – 117
8. Eminem – 112
9. Lil Uzi Vert – 108
10. 105
11. NBA Youngboy – 104
12. 21 Savage – 103
13. Young Thug – 93
14. Lil Durk – 92
15. J Cole – 87
16. GUNNA – 86
17. Juice Wrld – 80
18. Kendrick Lamar – 75
Rappers with the Most Charting Songs on Billboard was originally published on hot1009.com
More from Black America Web