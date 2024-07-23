Rappers with the Most Charting Songs on Billboard

What Are Billboard Hot 100 Entries?

How Hard Is It to Get on the Billboard Hot 100?

Rappers with the Most Entries

Drake

Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj

Kanye West

If you’re into music, especially rap, you’ve probably heard about the Billboard Hot 100. But what’s the big deal about it? Well, the Billboard Hot 100 is the chart that ranks the most popular songs in the U.S. every week.It’s like the ultimate scoreboard for music. Songs get ranked based on a mix of radio airplay, sales (both physical and digital), and streaming numbers. So, if your favorite track is blowing up on Spotify and getting mad love on the radio, chances are it’s climbing up that Hot 100.Getting a track on the Hot 100 ain’t no easy feat. First off, you need a solid fanbase that’s gonna stream, buy, and request your song like crazy. Then, you need to catch the attention of radio stations and playlists. It’s a hustle, for real.Think about it – every week, thousands of songs are dropped, but only 100 can make it to the chart. You gotta have that magic mix of a dope beat, catchy lyrics, and some good promo behind you. And even then, there’s no guarantee.Now, let’s talk about some heavyweights who’ve dominated the Hot 100.First up, we gotta mention Drake. This dude has been killing it for years. He’s got more entries on the Hot 100 than almost any other artist, period. With hits like “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” and countless others, Drake knows how to stay relevant and keep his music in heavy rotation.Next, we got Lil Wayne. Weezy’s been in the game for a long time and he’s stacked up a ton of entries on the Hot 100. From his solo tracks to his features, Lil Wayne’s got that staying power.Nicki Minaj is another name that’s impossible to ignore. She’s the queen of rap and has numerous entries on the Hot 100. Tracks like “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and her features on other artists’ songs have kept her on the charts consistently.Kanye West has also made a massive impact on the Hot 100. Whether you love him or hate him, you can’t deny that Kanye’s music has been a staple on the charts. Songs like “Stronger,” “Gold Digger,” and his more recent works keep him in the mix. Check out the Full List Below!