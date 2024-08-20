No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy
1. Yasiin Bey
Yasiin Bey f/k/a as the Mighty Mos Def is already one of the greatest MC’s of all time. Not so much in Grammy land.
2. KRS-One
Blastmaster KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions are legends. For shame.
3. Wale
Wale has only one nomination to his name for Best Rap Song back in 2013 for “Lotus Flower Bomb.”
4. Rakim
The R has been nominated a grand total of two times.
5. A Tribe Called Quest
A Tribe Called Quest has come up blank after only four nominations. Two nominations in 1997, one nomination in 1999, and one in 2012. Q-Tip has a Grammy, but that’s thanks to a performance on “Galvanize” by the Chemical Brothers.
6. Scarface
Brad Jordan is still a GOAT.
7. Snoop Dogg
Despite 16 nominations, Snoop Dogg has always come up empty. He holds the record for third most Grammy nominations ever without a win across all genres.
8. Ice Cube
O’Shea Jackson has been nominated just one time. Think about that.
9. Wu-Tang Clan
Despite being for the children, the Wu-Tang Clan has managed to snag only one Grammy nomination.
10. DMX
DMX once dropped two critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums in one year. Nevertheless, he’s 0-3 in Grammy Awards.
11. Busta Rhymes
The Dungeon Dragon has a dozen nominations to his name.
12. Redman
Redman will go down in history as a GOAT, but he only has two Grammy nomination to his name. His buddy Method Man has one Grammy, though.
13. Mobb Deep
The speakers of the Dunn Language. Rest in power Prodigy.
14. Tupac Shakur
The legendary life of Tupac Shakur was cut short, but a posthumous award is way past due.
15. Public Enemy
This is just disrespectful.
