No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy

Needless to say, the Grammys’ relationship with the culture is still strained at best, with artists like Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The late, great Phife Dawg famously rapped, “I’ll never let a statue tell me how nice I am,” on “Award Tour” off A Tribe Called Quest’s class Midnight Marauders album. The words still ring true over 30 years later when it comes to the Grammy Awards, which too often have been lacking when it comes to its respect for Hip-Hop culture.Back in the day, the Grammys wouldn’t even air the Rap category winners during the proper show. To many, the slights still continue, like Jay-Z sitting in the front row only to go 0-8 in Grammy wins in 2018 . Every year it’s a guarantee, the Hip-Hop heads will be upset, about something, justifiably so.Needless to say, the Grammys’ relationship with the culture is still strained at best, with artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino all essentially curving the show after being asked and passing on performing.Considering the amount of Hip-Hop legends, who have dropped quality material, only to never take home a Grammy Award, you can’t blame them. Like Phife insinuated, a Grammy Award will never make you a great MC, but the acknowledgment would still be cool. And don’t get use started groups like the aforementioned A Tribe Called Quest or De La Soul or Public Enemy. To be clear, we’re not taking anything away from stars whose shelves are littered with Grammys. We just wish the distribution of the accolades were more equitable. As evidence, check out the eyebrow-raising list of Hip-Hop artists who have never won a Grammy in the gallery. It wouldn’t really be the Grammys if someone wasn’t getting snubbed, right? — Photo Getty

1. Yasiin Bey Source: WENN Yasiin Bey f/k/a as the Mighty Mos Def is already one of the greatest MC’s of all time. Not so much in Grammy land.

2. KRS-One Source: Getty Blastmaster KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions are legends. For shame.

3. Wale Source: Warner Records Wale has only one nomination to his name for Best Rap Song back in 2013 for “Lotus Flower Bomb.”

4. Rakim Source: Getty The R has been nominated a grand total of two times.

5. A Tribe Called Quest Source: WENN.com A Tribe Called Quest has come up blank after only four nominations. Two nominations in 1997, one nomination in 1999, and one in 2012. Q-Tip has a Grammy, but that’s thanks to a performance on “Galvanize” by the Chemical Brothers.

6. Scarface Source: Getty Brad Jordan is still a GOAT.

7. Snoop Dogg Source: WENN.com Despite 16 nominations, Snoop Dogg has always come up empty. He holds the record for third most Grammy nominations ever without a win across all genres.

8. Ice Cube Source: WENN.com O’Shea Jackson has been nominated just one time. Think about that.

9. Wu-Tang Clan Source: Hip-Hop Wired/DL Chandler Despite being for the children, the Wu-Tang Clan has managed to snag only one Grammy nomination.

10. DMX Source: WENN.com DMX once dropped two critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums in one year. Nevertheless, he’s 0-3 in Grammy Awards.

11. Busta Rhymes Source: Getty The Dungeon Dragon has a dozen nominations to his name.

12. Redman Source: Getty Redman will go down in history as a GOAT, but he only has two Grammy nomination to his name. His buddy Method Man has one Grammy, though.

13. Mobb Deep Source: Getty The speakers of the Dunn Language. Rest in power Prodigy.

14. Tupac Shakur Source: Getty The legendary life of Tupac Shakur was cut short, but a posthumous award is way past due.