Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Top Rap Mentions Honoring the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan

Ramadan Mubarak: Top Rap Mentions Honoring the Muslim Holy Month

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ramadan Mubarak: Top Rap Mentions Honoring the Muslim Holy Month
Source: Kaitlyn Morris/Edward Berthelot/Leon Bennett / Getty

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims around the world come together for fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth.

From dawn until sunset, they fast, not just from food, but from drink and other physical needs, to cleanse the body and soul. It’s about building self-discipline, showing empathy for the less fortunate, and strengthening one’s bond with God. In the world of hip-hop, more and more artists are using their platform to shout out Ramadan.

Related Stories

For Muslims, hearing mentions of the holy month in rap is powerful, it’s a reminder that their faith, culture, and traditions matter. Rap has always been about speaking truth, telling stories, and representing where you come from, and for many Muslim artists, Ramadan is an essential part of their identity. It’s a way to highlight the spiritual grind and the mental discipline that comes with fasting.

Fasting isn’t just about skipping meals; it’s about purifying the mind, body, and spirit. By bringing that into their music, rappers give listeners a peek into what Ramadan means — patience, gratitude, and a deeper connection with God. It also sparks curiosity and encourages non-Muslim listeners to learn more about the month. When rap references Ramadan, it’s more than just a shout-out; it’s a way to normalize faith, spread understanding, and remind everyone about the importance of self-reflection and growth.

So, to celebrate this connection between hip-hop and faith, here are some of the best times rappers mentioned Ramadan in their lyrics.

Kanye West – Power Remix

Lyric: “Now everything I’m rhyming on cause a Ramadan”

Method Man- Another Winter

Lyric: “Smashing, make it jump like everlasting God body Ramadan, thirty-day fasting”

Meek Mill – 1942 Flows

Lyric: “Had to starve all day just to get to it fast. Like Ramadan

Gucci Mane – Stomach Grumbling

Lyric: “Claim that they fastin’ but no it ain’t Ramadan (damn)”

Travis Scott – Grey

Lyric: “Ooh, around this time, was starving, no Ramadan”

Notorious B.I.G – Kick in The Door

Lyric: “Quick fast like Ramadan, it’s the rap phenomenon, Don Dada”

MF Doom – Kon Karne

Lyric: “Take your cash, Karma, or break your fast, Ramadan.”

Jay Electronica – Exhibit C

Lyric: “Jay Elect-Ramadan, Muhammad as-salaam-alaikum RasoulAllah Subhanahu wa ta’ala through your monitor”

Dusty Locane – REWIND

Lyric: “He won’t eat, Ramadan On his knees, pray to God”

Logic – D3ad Presidents III

Lyric: “Fasting every night, I ain’t talking ’bout no Ramadan”

Ramadan Mubarak: Top Rap Mentions Honoring the Muslim Holy Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
17 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Comment
91st Annual Academy Awards - Governors Ball
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Jazakallah Khair! 15 Black Entertainers Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

Comment
11 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Rep. Al Green Held Up “Black People Aren’t Apes” Sign, Ejected From State Of The Union

Comment
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Megan Thee Master Manifestor Says She Sees A Klay Thompson Engagement In Her Future

Comment
Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know
5 Items
Sybil Wilkes  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close