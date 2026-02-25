Ramadan Mubarak: Top Rap Mentions Honoring the Muslim Holy Month

Source: Kaitlyn Morris/Edward Berthelot/Leon Bennett / Getty

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims around the world come together for fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth.

From dawn until sunset, they fast, not just from food, but from drink and other physical needs, to cleanse the body and soul. It’s about building self-discipline, showing empathy for the less fortunate, and strengthening one’s bond with God. In the world of hip-hop, more and more artists are using their platform to shout out Ramadan.

For Muslims, hearing mentions of the holy month in rap is powerful, it’s a reminder that their faith, culture, and traditions matter. Rap has always been about speaking truth, telling stories, and representing where you come from, and for many Muslim artists, Ramadan is an essential part of their identity. It’s a way to highlight the spiritual grind and the mental discipline that comes with fasting.

Fasting isn’t just about skipping meals; it’s about purifying the mind, body, and spirit. By bringing that into their music, rappers give listeners a peek into what Ramadan means — patience, gratitude, and a deeper connection with God. It also sparks curiosity and encourages non-Muslim listeners to learn more about the month. When rap references Ramadan, it’s more than just a shout-out; it’s a way to normalize faith, spread understanding, and remind everyone about the importance of self-reflection and growth.

So, to celebrate this connection between hip-hop and faith, here are some of the best times rappers mentioned Ramadan in their lyrics.