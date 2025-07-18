Desktop banner image
Raekwon Drops ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ LP, The Culture Approves

Published on July 18, 2025

Raekwon has nothing else left to prove as a valued member of the core Wu-Tang Clan collective, along with having one of the most classic debuts in Hip-Hop in his Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… album. The Chef Raekwon delivered his latest set, The Emperor’s New Clothes, and early reactions on X are glowing.

Kudos to Mass Appeal co-founder Nasir “Nas” Jones and his “Legend Has It” series celebrating icons of the culture. Recently, Mass Appeal dropped Slick Rick’s latest set, VICTORY, which got a largely favorable reception. With Raekwon part of the series, the Staten Island native’s The Emperor’s New Clothes project boasts big-name features, and for those who’ve kept up, the veteran rapper’s signature flow has remained intact for his entire career.

Features include Wu colleagues Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Carlton Fisk, and several appearances from Ghostface Killah. Nas also connects with Raekwon on one track, and the Griselda team of Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher also join in on the feature fun. Marsha Ambrosius, Stacy Barthe, and Tommy Nova.

In our first run-through, Rae is in tip-top shape with production from the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Swizz Beatz, Nottz, Frank G., Roads-Art, Pav Bundy, Snipe Beats, Amadeus & Trilogy, and Bluerocks & Calvin Ewings.

On X, reactions to Raekwon’s The Emperor’s New Clothes are still pouring in, and we’re sharing them below.

Check out the album at your preferred DSPs via this link.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close