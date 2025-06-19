R. Kelly Reportedly Still Controlling Joycelyn Savage’s Life, Social Media Brutally Reacts To His Overdose

R. Kelly’s been having a tough time in prison. The disgraced singer who was convicted and sentenced to serve at least 31 years in a federal correctional institution recently overdosed on medication and was taken to a hospital. His attorney claims that the prison is trying to kill him and is looking for any way, including a pardon, to get him out.

And there is one family who wants the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer to stay right where he is.

Joycelyn Savage, one of the young ladies entangled in Kelly’s alleged sex cult, is still not in contact with her family and they believe that she’s still under Kelly’s control. The family’s attorney told TMZ that the 29-year-old has been missing for years and hasn’t been in touch with her family since a short phone call back in 2019.

Gerald Griggs — attorney for Joycelyn’s family — tells TMZ that they don’t believe Kelly should be pardoned as he’s still got a grip on Joycelyn. After Kelly’s arrest in 2019, Joycelyn claimed that she was a “Sex slave” who starved for days and was forced to call the singer “Master” or “Daddy,” in a Patreon post that has since been removed. She also said that the singer made her have two abortions in his home.

Savage would disappear from the spotlight and her family believes that she is still with the singer despite his incarceration. Her family tells TMZ that they believe she’s still alive and hope she’s healthy and would love to speak with her.

But despite Kelly’s imprisonment, the family believes that he’s never stopped using his control over their daughter and hasn’t accepted responsibility for his actions. They would love nothing more than for him to spend every day of his 31-year sentence behind bars.

Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in 2021 in New York. A year later, he was hit with more charges and convicted for possession of child pornography and enticing minors for sex in Illinois.

A member of Kelly’s legal team told TMZ that they would love for Trump to pardon the singer, noting that he can relate to being targeted by the feds.

